 

Magnite to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, will announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Live conference call

 

 

Toll free number:

(844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 902-6511 (for international callers)

Passcode:

Ask to join the Magnite conference call

Simultaneous audio webcast

http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”

 

Conference call replay

Toll Free number:

(877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 317-0088 (for international callers)

Passcode:

10148990

Webcast link:

http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project’s programmatic expertise with Telaria’s leadership in CTV. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

