Citi Announced as Teach For All’s Global Learning Partner

Citi’s collaboration with Teach For All reinforces the firm’s commitment to furthering education and complements its ongoing efforts, through the global Pathways to Progress initiative, to provide economic opportunities for youth from underserved communities around the world.

Citi today announced that it is working with Teach For All to enable cross border learning and sharing, and increase impact across the global network. In addition to sponsoring Teach For All’s annual Global Conference, Citi’s support will advance Teach For All’s effort to foster global learning communities, develop learning experiences across its network of organizations, and generate global knowledge resources for staff, teaching participants and network alumni.

Citi and Citi Foundation recently announced the launch of Action for Racial Equity, a comprehensive approach of more than $1 billion in strategic initiatives to help close the racial wealth gap and increase economic mobility in the United States.

Teach For All is working to develop the collective leadership necessary to ensure that all children have the education, support and opportunity they need to shape a better future for themselves and the world around them.

As a part of this engagement with Teach For All, Citi will sponsor the organization’s 2020 Global Conference, serve as its Global Learning Partner and provide speakers for several sessions at the event. The conference, which will be held virtually from Oct. 20 – Oct. 22, will bring together teachers, alumni, students and staff members from 58 Teach For All network partner organizations to enable learning about the growing inequities they are addressing and about new possibilities emerging to accelerate progress in this era.

“Citi has a clear set of values and a mission to enable growth and progress, and we are thrilled to work with Teach For All to help create economic opportunity through education for children around the world,” said Paco Ybarra, CEO, Citi’s Institutional Clients Group. “We hope our support provides Teach For All and their network partners with the capabilities to expand their reach further into the communities they serve and build a more fair and inclusive society through education.”

“We are thrilled that Citi is teaming up with Teach For All as our Global Learning Partner,” said Wendy Kopp, Teach For All CEO and Co-Founder. “Citi’s longstanding commitment to education, its globalism and its expertise in leveraging technology will accelerate and increase our impact by helping us foster cross border learning and sharing among thousands of dedicated educators and change agents committed to enabling all children to fulfill their potential.”

This sponsorship is an expansion of Citi and Teach For All’s previous and existing collaborations, including Citi’s support of Teach For All network partner Teach First’s Run the River campaign in London and Citi’s e for education campaign. During Citi’s e for education campaign, which is live between Sept. 7 and Oct. 30, Citi will donate a percentage of business proceeds traded electronically to different organizations, including Teach For All.

