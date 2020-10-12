EdgeVerve unveils AssistEdge Discover 1.5, to amplify Intelligent Automation with Process Insights

- Native AI engine delivers actionable process insights to unlock hidden value from business processes

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeVerve Systems , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, recently unveiled AssistEdge Discover 1.5. From non-intrusively capturing human-machine interactions to leveraging AI to create actionable process insights, AssistEdge Discover 1.5 will act as a powerful foundation to help organizations seeking to leverage process discovery, drive intelligent automation and process excellence.

Enterprises today are constantly focusing on being agile, hyper-productive, and resilient, to meet significant cost pressures, intense competition, disruption in supply chain, and changing customer needs. While automation led transformations have delivered results, enterprises can further amplify automation benefits by unlocking hidden business value trapped in processes, through process discovery.