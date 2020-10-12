 

EdgeVerve unveils AssistEdge Discover 1.5, to amplify Intelligent Automation with Process Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 11:48  |  26   |   |   

- Native AI engine delivers actionable process insights to unlock hidden value from business processes

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 12, 2020  /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, recently unveiled AssistEdge Discover 1.5. From non-intrusively capturing human-machine interactions to leveraging AI to create actionable process insights, AssistEdge Discover 1.5 will act as a powerful foundation to help organizations seeking to leverage process discovery, drive intelligent automation and process excellence.

EdgeVerve Infosys Logo

Enterprises today are constantly focusing on being agile, hyper-productive, and resilient, to meet significant cost pressures, intense competition, disruption in supply chain, and changing customer needs. While automation led transformations have delivered results, enterprises can further amplify automation benefits by unlocking hidden business value trapped in processes, through process discovery.

AssistEdge Discover 1.5 captures extremely fine-grained, keystroke data in a privacy-compliant environment to provide insight around transactions. Sophisticated algorithms analyze this data to identify process insights and automation opportunities along with continuous monitoring for compliance and process training opportunities. This data can also be integrated with other tools including process mining and workforce management to develop broader process visibility and business transformation.

AssistEdge Discover 1.5, an offering from EdgeVerve's Cohesive automation platform AssistEdge, comes equipped with:

  • Smart sensors for data capture
  • Native AI Engine that converts empirical data into process insights
  • Interactive Process Maps for granular visibility into processes
  • Process Metrics to continuously monitor and optimize processes
  • Automation Blueprint offering a view on process readiness
  • Secure, privacy compliant, and GDPR ready to meet enterprise security guidelines

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847965/EdgeVerve_Infosys_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every ...
DCU research finds 4 out of 10 adolescents surveyed report symptoms of depression and anxiety
Elkem receives Enova financial support for planning the battery materials industrial plant
Competentia announces acquisition of Dare, significantly expanding footprint in the Asia Pacific ...
Enrolment of First Two Patients in PRISTINE Study with SELUTION SLR Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon
Priothera closes €30 million Series A financing to develop highly promising therapies for acute ...
Healthcare Insurance Market Size Worth $4.0 Trillion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Epoxy Composites Market Size Worth $42.92 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Asthma and food allergies during childhood associated with increased risk of IBS, new research at ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease