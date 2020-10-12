 

Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 12:00  |  84   |   |   

Helios Technologies (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BWG Holdings I Corp. (operating as Balboa Water Group, hereinafter “Balboa”) for $218.5 million from investment funds affiliated with AEA Investors LP (the “Acquisition”). Helios plans to fund the Acquisition through a combination of cash and existing and new credit facilities. Helios expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Balboa is an innovative market leader of electronic controls for the health and wellness industry with proprietary and patented technology that enables end-to-end electronic control systems for therapy bath and spas. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA, Balboa is a global operation selling into 47 different countries and utilizing a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Baja, Mexico.

“With this acquisition, we are further advancing our Vision 2025 strategy by executing on the value streams focused on product and technology expansion and market diversification,” commented Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The addition of Balboa’s complementary technology to our portfolio enhances our scale and leadership position in digital control systems and allows us to strategically expand our product portfolio. We believe the strategic and financial benefits resulting from this acquisition are compelling for both our company and our stakeholders. We look forward to welcoming the Balboa team to the Helios family and are excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Complementary Electronic Controls Technology Increases Addressable Market

Balboa has differentiated, proprietary controls technology expected to enhance and accelerate the Electronics segment’s ability to innovate and propel into new end markets. Balboa is the leader in the markets it serves with proprietary and patented technology. Balboa’s AC controls technology is a great addition to the capabilities of Enovation Controls, a wholly owned subsidiary of Helios, which has a long history of deep application knowledge in control of DC (direct current) and battery powered technologies. This combination is intended to enable Helios to enter new and adjacent, high growth markets with a robust complementary product portfolio. This Acquisition diversifies Helios’s end markets, customers and product offerings while enhancing scale, addressable market and innovation in electronic control systems.

