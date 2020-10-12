 

Where Are the Jobs This Holiday Season? PeopleReady Analysis Reveals the Most In-Demand Holiday Jobs

Holiday jobs will play an even more critical role this season as near-record-high unemployment rates and an unpredictable economy continue to impact household budgets across the nation. Staffing leader PeopleReady says that with a full 60% of shoppers planning to shop less in-store1 this holiday season due to the pandemic, the types of holiday jobs available will be affected. To help people find those jobs, PeopleReady analyzed thousands of job postings from across the nation—and today is releasing a list of the most in-demand holiday jobs this season.

“We anticipate seeing businesses ramping up with a higher demand for e-commerce-related temporary positions, especially those in packing, shipping and production,” said Taryn Owen, President of PeopleReady. “For people who are looking for work, there are jobs available. Job seekers just need to know what types of jobs are in demand, and should consider tapping into digital platforms to connect with those jobs more efficiently.”

Based on PeopleReady’s analysis2, the most in-demand jobs this holiday season include:

  • Warehouse associates (ex: forklift operators, shipping and receiving)
  • Customer service representatives
  • Production workers (packaging, material handlers)
  • Stockers and order fillers
  • Retail workers (ex: truck loaders and unloaders)

To make it easy for job seekers to connect with thousands of available jobs, PeopleReady is holding a nationwide holiday hiring rush event this week. PeopleReady has a variety of ways for job seekers to access potential job opportunities: via app (JobStack), online (www.jobs.peopleready.com) and in person (at all PeopleReady branches across the nation).

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly-skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform, PeopleReady serves more than 130,000 businesses and puts more than 300,000 people to work each year, operating more than 600 branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

1 Redial Inc, survey 2020
2 Data from labor market analytics firm Emsi

