Where Are the Jobs This Holiday Season? PeopleReady Analysis Reveals the Most In-Demand Holiday Jobs

Holiday jobs will play an even more critical role this season as near-record-high unemployment rates and an unpredictable economy continue to impact household budgets across the nation. Staffing leader PeopleReady says that with a full 60% of shoppers planning to shop less in-store1 this holiday season due to the pandemic, the types of holiday jobs available will be affected. To help people find those jobs, PeopleReady analyzed thousands of job postings from across the nation—and today is releasing a list of the most in-demand holiday jobs this season.

“We anticipate seeing businesses ramping up with a higher demand for e-commerce-related temporary positions, especially those in packing, shipping and production,” said Taryn Owen, President of PeopleReady. “For people who are looking for work, there are jobs available. Job seekers just need to know what types of jobs are in demand, and should consider tapping into digital platforms to connect with those jobs more efficiently.”