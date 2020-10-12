 

Radian Director Noel J. Spiegel Named to the 2020 NACD Directorship 100

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced today that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), has named Noel J. Spiegel to the 2020 NACD Directorship 100. This annual award recognizes the leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers, and influencers who significantly impact boardroom practices and performance.

Spiegel and other recipients are being honored at the Virtual NACD Summit 2020 today, and in the November/December issue of NACD Directorship magazine. NACD is considered the leading authority on boardroom practices and represents more than 21,000 board members.

“The Radian Board and I would like to offer our enthusiastic congratulations to Noel for this well-deserved recognition,” said Herb Wender, Radian’s Chairman. “Noel’s tremendous expertise, industry acumen and judgement have served Radian well over the past decade and we are grateful for his contributions to our company and the corporate governance community as a whole.”

Spiegel was appointed to Radian’s Board in February 2011 and serves as Chair of its Audit Committee, and on its Credit Management and Governance committees. He was formerly Deputy Managing Partner of Deloitte & Touche, LLP, where he practiced from 1969 to 2010. He also currently serves as Lead Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., and as a Board Member and Audit Committee Chair of vTv Therapeutics, Inc.

“Radian prides itself on having a highly talented and committed Board of Directors, and since 2011 Noel has been a key component of that equation,” said Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “Congratulations, Noel, and thank you for the great work you have done with us to help ensure the American Dream of homeownership.”

Radian’s Board has ten directors, who serve one-year terms and are elected annually.

About Noel J. Spiegel

Retired Deputy Managing Partner, Deloitte & Touche, LLP

Noel Spiegel was a partner at Deloitte & Touche, LLP (“Deloitte”) where he practiced from September 1969 until May 2010. In his career at Deloitte, he served in numerous management positions, including as Deputy Managing Partner; a member of Deloitte’s Executive Committee; Managing Partner of Deloitte’s Transaction Assurance practice, Global Offerings and International Financial Reporting Standards practice and Technology, Media and Telecommunications practice (Northeast Region); and as Partner-in-Charge of Audit Operations in Deloitte’s New York Office. Spiegel currently serves as Lead Independent Director and chairs the audit committee of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. He also currently serves on the board and chairs the audit committee of vTv Therapeutics, Inc. He has been a director of Radian since February 2011.

Spiegel’s significant prior service as a partner at Deloitte, and his current experience as chair of audit committees of publicly held companies, provides him with a depth of experience in management, financial reporting, risk management, public accounting and finance that is of significant value and relevance to the Board and in particular the Audit Committee. In addition, his work with many public companies as an independent auditor provides him with a unique perspective and depth of insight with respect to corporate governance, Board leadership and corporate strategy.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

