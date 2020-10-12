 

NICE Recognized as a Robotic Process Automation Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Third Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 12:30  |  50   |   |   

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) PEAK Matrix Technology Vendor Assessment 2020 report. NICE received the top score in market presence and capability for Robotic Desktop Automation/attended RPA, primarily driven by its large-scale deployments and enterprise license agreements. Click here to access a complimentary copy of the report.

NICE's leadership positioning is the result of high scores in market impact and vision and capability as well as reference clients stating they "appreciate its product vision and roadmap, continuous innovation, flexibility of the client management team, and comprehensive features/functionalities of the platform." The report also states "clients have indicated attended automation as its key strength and appreciate customizable callouts functionality as being quite helpful, especially to new agents." NICE was also recognized for its leadership in the telecom vertical and healthy year-on-year growth in its client base in 2019.

Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group, said, "We welcome NICE's position as a Leader for the third year in this report which we believe is a direct result of its continued focus on vision and strategy and strong development and integration capabilities. It is our view that NICE's attended automation offering via NEVA and its AI-based Automation Finder capability are noteworthy strengths highlighting the company's emphasis on innovation."

"It is gratifying to see positive feedback from our customers showcased in this report which we consider a reflection of our continued dedication to innovation," said Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group. "Rapid innovation is a critical path to CX agility especially in today's times of extreme change. We are committed to unleashing the full potential of the human and robotic workforce and empowering organizations with the best of both worlds."

About NICE
 NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world's leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Seite 1 von 3
NICE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio (Vedolizumab) Sustained During Long-term Maintenance ...
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen ...
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 3-year Contract With CEMEX for the Distribution of ...
Citi Announced as Teach For All’s Global Learning Partner
ArgoGlobal Announces Agreement on RITC Transaction with RiverStone
Magnite to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020
Titel
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
NICE Actimize Announces ENGAGE LIVE, The Largest Virtual Financial Crime Risk Management Customer Event of the Year, Focused on the Power of Always On AI
22.09.20
NICE Announces the 2020 PSAPs’ Finest Award Winners Honoring Dedicated Emergency Communications Professionals
17.09.20
NICE Actimize Achieves Highest Score in Aite Group’s Global Fraud and Money Laundering Case Management Report
16.09.20
NICE Robotic Process Automation Ranked the Market Leader in Attended RPA by Zinnov, Driven by NEVA and Unparalleled AI
15.09.20
NICE inContact CXone Delivers Best-In-Class Contact Center Capabilities to Ergon Energy Retail
14.09.20
NICE Honors CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions Live, Celebrating the Delivery of Exceptional Experiences and CX Agility Through Innovation