NICE Recognized as a Robotic Process Automation Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Third Consecutive Year

NICE's leadership positioning is the result of high scores in market impact and vision and capability as well as reference clients stating they "appreciate its product vision and roadmap, continuous innovation, flexibility of the client management team, and comprehensive features/functionalities of the platform." The report also states "clients have indicated attended automation as its key strength and appreciate customizable callouts functionality as being quite helpful, especially to new agents." NICE was also recognized for its leadership in the telecom vertical and healthy year-on-year growth in its client base in 2019.

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) PEAK Matrix Technology Vendor Assessment 2020 report. NICE received the top score in market presence and capability for Robotic Desktop Automation/attended RPA, primarily driven by its large-scale deployments and enterprise license agreements. Click here to access a complimentary copy of the report.

Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group, said, "We welcome NICE's position as a Leader for the third year in this report which we believe is a direct result of its continued focus on vision and strategy and strong development and integration capabilities. It is our view that NICE's attended automation offering via NEVA and its AI-based Automation Finder capability are noteworthy strengths highlighting the company's emphasis on innovation."

"It is gratifying to see positive feedback from our customers showcased in this report which we consider a reflection of our continued dedication to innovation," said Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group. "Rapid innovation is a critical path to CX agility especially in today's times of extreme change. We are committed to unleashing the full potential of the human and robotic workforce and empowering organizations with the best of both worlds."

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world's leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.