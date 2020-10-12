 

Air Lease Corporation CEO John Plueger to be Keynote Speaker October 15th at Airline Economics New York

12.10.2020   

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today that John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, will be speaking and interviewed for the keynote address at Airline Economics Growth Frontiers New York 2020. This engagement will take place virtually on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. To register free of charge for the virtual event, please visit the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers New York 2020 website here: Registration Page. After completing the registration, you will receive an email from Airline Economics with details of how to access the virtual event. Any materials utilized for this speaking engagement will be posted 15 minutes prior to the speaking time.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

