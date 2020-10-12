 

Ontex Announces Board and Governance Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 12:30  |  23   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Ontex (Euronext: ONTEX) (BSE:ONTEX) today announces changes to its Board of Directors and the creation of a Strategy Committee as the company continues to sharpen its strategic focus.

Ontex announces that Gunnar Johansson has decided to step down from the Board of Directors after serving for more than six years as a director and as chair of the remuneration and nomination committee (RNC) for five years. The Board thanked Mr. Johansson for his valuable contributions over the years.

Mrs. Esther Berrozpe, independent director, will act as chair of the RNC going forward.

The Board of Directors has decided to co-opt Mr. Frédéric Larmuseau as an independent non-executive director and submit his appointment for ratification at the next shareholders meeting. Mr. Larmuseau brings to Ontex his extensive experience of the consumer goods sector and a broad international outlook. He was until recently CEO of Jacobs Douwe Egberts, the Dutch coffee and tea company that recently listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the name JDE Peet’s Group. Prior to that, he worked in several senior management positions in the Americas, Asia and the Middle East for nearly 17 years at Reckitt Benckiser, following 7 years at Procter & Gamble.

The Board of Directors has also decided to create within the Board a Strategy Committee that will be tasked with advising the Board with respect to the company’s medium- and long-term strategy and oversee the disciplined execution of strategic projects. The Strategy Committee will further sharpen the Company’s focus on strategic opportunities and expedite the Board’s strategic decision-making in a rapidly-evolving environment. The Committee will be chaired by the Chairman of the Board.

About Ontex
 Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, CanBebe, CanPed, iD and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Ontex Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio (Vedolizumab) Sustained During Long-term Maintenance ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen ...
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 3-year Contract With CEMEX for the Distribution of ...
Citi Announced as Teach For All’s Global Learning Partner
Magnite to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020
ArgoGlobal Announces Agreement on RITC Transaction with RiverStone
Titel
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results