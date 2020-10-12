Ontex Announces Board and Governance Changes

Ontex announces that Gunnar Johansson has decided to step down from the Board of Directors after serving for more than six years as a director and as chair of the remuneration and nomination committee (RNC) for five years. The Board thanked Mr. Johansson for his valuable contributions over the years.

Ontex (Euronext: ONTEX) (BSE:ONTEX) today announces changes to its Board of Directors and the creation of a Strategy Committee as the company continues to sharpen its strategic focus.

Mrs. Esther Berrozpe, independent director, will act as chair of the RNC going forward.

The Board of Directors has decided to co-opt Mr. Frédéric Larmuseau as an independent non-executive director and submit his appointment for ratification at the next shareholders meeting. Mr. Larmuseau brings to Ontex his extensive experience of the consumer goods sector and a broad international outlook. He was until recently CEO of Jacobs Douwe Egberts, the Dutch coffee and tea company that recently listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the name JDE Peet’s Group. Prior to that, he worked in several senior management positions in the Americas, Asia and the Middle East for nearly 17 years at Reckitt Benckiser, following 7 years at Procter & Gamble.

The Board of Directors has also decided to create within the Board a Strategy Committee that will be tasked with advising the Board with respect to the company’s medium- and long-term strategy and oversee the disciplined execution of strategic projects. The Strategy Committee will further sharpen the Company’s focus on strategic opportunities and expedite the Board’s strategic decision-making in a rapidly-evolving environment. The Committee will be chaired by the Chairman of the Board.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, CanBebe, CanPed, iD and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005333/en/