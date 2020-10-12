 

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces September 30, 2020 Assets Under Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 12:45  |  35   |   |   

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) today reported preliminary assets under management of $67.9 billion for the month ended September 30, 2020, compared to $70.3 billion on August 31, 2020.

Assets Under Management
($ in Millions)

Preliminary

 

Month Ended September 30, 2020

 

Retail

 

Institutional

 

Total

  Beginning assets

$

66,980

 

$

3,321

 

$

70,301

 

Net flows

 

(593

)

 

(31

)

 

(624

)

Market action

 

(1,706

)

 

(102

)

 

(1,808

)

Ending assets

$

64,681

 

$

3,188

 

$

67,869

 

Cautionary Statement

The preliminary information included in this news release reflects management's estimate based on currently available information. Estimates are subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance upon this preliminary information.

About the Company

Through its subsidiaries, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has provided investment management and wealth management services to clients throughout the United States since 1937. Today, we distribute our investment products through the unaffiliated channel under the IVY INVESTMENTS brand (encompassing broker/dealer, retirement, and registered investment advisors), our wealth management channel (through independent financial advisors associated with WADDELL & REED, INC.), and our institutional channel (including defined benefit plans, pension plans, endowments and subadvisory relationships). For more information, visit ir.waddell.com.

Waddell & Reed Financial (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio (Vedolizumab) Sustained During Long-term Maintenance ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen ...
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 3-year Contract With CEMEX for the Distribution of ...
Magnite to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020
Citi Announced as Teach For All’s Global Learning Partner
NICE Recognized as a Robotic Process Automation Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Third ...
Titel
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Waddell & Reed, Inc. Appoints Industry Veteran to Lead Advisor & Client Experience
15.09.20
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of Third Quarter Earnings Release
14.09.20
Waddell & Reed, Inc. Adds 10 Experienced Advisors