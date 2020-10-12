Lazard Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of September 30, 2020 totaled approximately $227.8 billion. The month’s AUM included market depreciation of $3.2 billion, foreign exchange depreciation of $2.0 billion and net inflows of $0.7 billion. Preliminary average assets under management for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $226.0 billion.

As of:

September 30, August 31,

20201 2020

Equity $183,755 $187,301

Fixed Income 39,497 40,402

Other 4,500 4,576

Total AUM $227,752 $232,279

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.