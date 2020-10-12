Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Webcast:
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13711305
The playback can be accessed through November 19, 2020.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina as of June 30, 2020. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005081/en/
