REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Initiates Alpha Phase and Confirms Beta and Commercial Launch Roadmap

REGO will expand the use of its Digital Wallet to more customers and partners once the Alpha Test Phase is completed. In accordance with REGO’s plan, the Beta Phase is expected to begin on November 15, 2020 in conjunction with REGO’s launch partner Blue Diamond Media. Following the Beta Phase, REGO is anticipating the commercial launch of its Digital Wallet on December 8, 2020.

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB:RPMT) today announced that it will launch the Alpha Test Phase of its Digital Wallet, this week with one of the top three user experienced companies in the world, to a select group of customers. The Alpha Test Phase will provide REGO with validation regarding the performance of its Digital Wallet and provide feedback and precipitate further development and third-party integrations in anticipation of its Beta Test Phase and ultimately the general release.

REGO’s Digital Wallet is an unprecedented family-focused financial solution. It allows children to shop from parent-approved retailers, deliver peer-to-peer payments, teaches financial literacy, all while keeping identities secure and safe. REGO has patented attribution and identity management methods, patented real-time access and data control, and independent verification, validation, and auditing techniques, among other core capabilities.

Peter S. Pelullo, Chief Executive Officer, REGO said: “I am extremely pleased with the progress that our team has made over the last few months. Our team has worked efficiently and effectively and we will now have a Digital Wallet that will be the vehicle for secure purchasing for children, in accordance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”) and the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”). As COVID-19 is moving society into a contactless environment, our Digital Wallet is positioned to further protect families in their pursuit of online purchases.”

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com

