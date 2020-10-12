ENV Media acquires the Indian lotto site OnlineLotteries.in

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10 October 2020, EsseN Videri Media LTD acquired the affiliate website https://onlinelotteries.in/ ("OL"). OL operates in the Indian market and is a highly visited lotto portal for rankings and reviews of online lottery sites, lottery tickets and payment guides.

OnlineLotteries.in sales in the first two quarters of 2020 amounted to approximately EUR 14,000 with a profit margin surpassing 65%. The majority of the revenue comes from organic traffic under RS (rev share) agreements and the site is expected to generate a minimum of at least 1,000 new depositing clients this year.

Mattias Bergehed, CEO at ENV Media, comments:

"The lottery vertical in India is huge and we believe that the structural growth together with the digitalisation that is going on will accelerate the transformation from physical lotteries to online. With the acquisition of OnlineLotteries, we strengthen our position in India and add another vertical to create growth from.

"The acquisition also creates synergies in the organisation as we get more data points to analyse, which will result in improved acquisition and refined on page optimization."

About EsseNVideri Media

EsseNVideri Media was founded in 2019 and is engaged in lead generation and performance marketing within the iGaming industry. The company attracts numbers of online gambling players through various products and services such as search engine optimisation, social and referral acquisitions and directs them to a number of B2B customers within the iGaming vertical. Esse N Videri Media primarily focuses on customers who operate gambling websites on their own websites in India. Our customers use a network of marketing partners, mainly known as affiliates, to promote their services and products, to attract more online players to their websites. Our iGaming operators remunerate EsseN Videri Media for each online player that it generates for the operator through such websites as sevenjackpots.com, onlinelotteries.in and guide2gambling.in. Esse's core market is primarily regions around Southeast Asia. The company has 12 employees and headquarters are located in Sofia, Bulgaria.

