Cubic Selected to Develop Protected Communications Solution for Army Unmanned Systems

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division was awarded a contract worth $7.5 million to develop and flight test prototype software-defined radios (SDR) for the U.S. Army. The contract is part of an effort to develop a next-generation datalink waveform for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T). The SDRs will feature an emerging communications waveform, designed to operate in contested environments.

“Cubic understands the critical need for forward-deployed warfighter nodes of various types to enable communication in increasingly contested environments,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “Our cooperation with the U.S. Army will embed the most modern and resilient protected communications capabilities into a deployment-ready form factor to meet warfighter needs.”