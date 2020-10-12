Castle Biosciences Presents Data at the 2020 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Virtual Annual Meeting

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that its data were featured in two oral presentations during the 2020 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Virtual Annual Meeting, Oct. 9-11, 2020.

“Cutaneous Melanoma Prognostic Model Combining 31-gene Expression Profile and Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy” was presented by Aaron Farberg, M.D., Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, Texas.

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors.

“As most sentinel lymph node biopsies are negative, there is a need to identify which melanoma patients can forgo sentinel lymph node biopsy (SNLB),” said Dr. Farberg. “Based on the cohort described in a recent meta-analysis by Greenhaw and colleagues, we modeled the use of Castle’s DecisionDx-Melanoma test to determine whether it might alter the predictive value of SLNB alone in high-risk patients, and whether the test might identify patients who would not benefit from SLNB. In fact, we found that use of the test stratifies risk in the cohort studied, which can help focus the resources needed for SLNB on patients with genuinely higher risk, thereby reducing surgical risks for patients who can avoid SLNB.”

Study methods and findings:

The study objective was to model the use of DecisionDx-Melanoma to triage cutaneous melanoma patients for SLNB, to evaluate the outcomes of low-risk patients who can forgo SLNB and to evaluate the combined accuracy of DecisionDx-Melanoma and SLNB in high-risk patients.

The model was based on use of DecisionDx-Melanoma to triage the patients from the recently published systematic review and meta-analysis (Greenhaw et al. JAAD , Sept., 2020), assuming that: Patients with a Class 1A result who were 55 years of age or older with T1-T2 melanoma would not undergo SLNB; The negative predictive value of DecisionDx-Melanoma for recurrence-free survival, distant metastasis free survival and ultimately melanoma specific survival would be high for patients who would not have undergone SLNB due to DecisionDx-Melanoma triage; and The remaining patients would undergo SLNB.

Result showed that: 69% of all patients could forgo an SLNB due to a DecisionDx-Melanoma Class 1A test result, and the negative predictive value for 5-year melanoma specific survival was 98%. For the remaining 31% of patients who would undergo an SLNB: Sensitivity for melanoma specific death was 87% for DecisionDx-Melanoma compared with 73% for SLNB. Combining DecisionDx-Melanoma with SLNB improved sensitivity to 96%. Negative predictive value for melanoma specific death was 95% for DecisionDx-Melanoma, compared with 94% for SLNB. Combining DecisionDx-Melanoma with SLNB improved negative predictive value to 98%.

The study concluded that use of DecisionDx-Melanoma to triage patients with a Class 1A result, who were at least 55 years old with T1-T2 melanoma, could have reduced SLNB procedures in that population by 69%. Use of DecisionDx-Melanoma for SLNB triage can focus the SLNB procedure on patient populations at higher risk for a positive sentinel lymph node, thereby reducing surgical risks and better utilizing healthcare resources.

