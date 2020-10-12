Cedar Fair to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results on November 4; Earnings Call Webcast Starts at 10 a.m. EST

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, said today it will issue its 2020 third quarter financial results in the pre-market hours of Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Later that morning, the Company will host its conference call with the investment community, beginning at 10 a.m. EST, to provide additional detail regarding 2020 third quarter results and further discuss its business outlook. Participants on the call will include Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman, Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Witherow and Corporate Director of Investor Relations Michael Russell.