Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace Appointed to J2 Global Board of Directors

“We are delighted to have Pam join our Board of Directors,” said J2 Global Board Chairman Richard Ressler. “She is a nationally recognized leader in healthcare who will bring deep operating and strategic expertise to our Board.”

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced the appointment to its board of directors of Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, MPH, an experienced healthcare executive who has worked in several leading academic medical centers.

Pam brings more than 25 years of healthcare industry experience and currently serves as Senior Vice President and Regional Chief Operating Officer of New York Presbyterian. Previously, Pam was Chief Executive Officer at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Prior to that, Pam served as Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations at Duke University Hospital, where she also held leadership positions across the Duke University Health System. Pam earned a Master’s of Public Health from Yale University School of Public Health and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and African-American Studies from Washington University.

“Given the importance of healthcare within J2 Global’s portfolio, Pam’s wealth of experience at some of the world’s most renowned health systems will make her a valuable addition to our company,” said J2 Global CEO Vivek Shah.

“I am thrilled to join J2 Global’s Board of Directors,” said Sutton-Wallace. “With the healthcare industry continuing to adopt and integrate information technology, this is an ideal time to be part of an organization providing digital solutions to patients and healthcare professionals.”

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 Global reaches over 230 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 Global had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information, visit: www.j2global.com.

