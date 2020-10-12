Seres Therapeutics to Present SER-109 Phase 3 ECOSPOR III Study Results at American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting 

The ECOSPOR III study (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03183128 ) is a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled study that enrolled 182 patients with multiply recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI). Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either SER-109 or placebo, after standard of care antibiotic treatment.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) today announced the presentation of previously announced positive Phase 3 results from the ECOSPOR III trial of SER-109 at the Virtual American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting taking place October 23-28, 2020. New data to be presented in Seres’ late-breaker oral presentation show that SER-109 led to a sustained highly statistically significant absolute reduction in C. difficile infection recurrence at 12 weeks post-treatment when compared to placebo. Additionally, new findings demonstrate that SER-109 administration resulted in similar efficacy when stratified by age groups (i.e., > or <65 years) or prior antibiotic received (i.e., vancomycin or fidaxomicin).

Previously reported topline data from ECOSPOR III showed that SER-109 met the study’s primary endpoint with a 30.2% absolute reduction of recurrence of CDI compared to placebo at 8 weeks post-treatment.

New data show that at 12 weeks post-treatment the rate of recurrence in the SER-109 arm was 16.7%, compared to a rate of 47.8% in the placebo arm, representing an absolute risk reduction of 31.1% (relative risk 0.35; 95% CI 0.21-0.58; p-value <0.001), consistent with the results seen at eight weeks.

“These new SER-109 Phase 3 data extend the dramatic topline findings previously reported. The results demonstrate the remarkable efficacy levels are sustained over a twelve-week period, and similar treatment benefits are seen in both younger and older patients. In addition, the data show consistent patient benefits regardless of the baseline antibiotic treatment,” said Bret Lashner, M.D., FACG, Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic. “SER-109 has the potential to lead a paradigm shift in the clinical management of patients suffering from recurrent C. difficile infection.”

Seres is sponsoring an ongoing SER-109 open label study in patients with recurrent CDI (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03183128). Please inquire for additional information at serescdiffstudy.com.

Presentation details are shown below, and abstracts have been made available by ACG on their ACG2020 conference website.