GAN Launches New Simulated Internet Sports Betting

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced the launch of a simulated Internet sports betting experience for an existing major midwestern region retail casino operator client and available at www.PlayJACK.com.

Available online, simulated sports betting represents a material extension of GAN’s current Simulated Gaming product and leverages the existing technical integration between GAN’s GameSTACK enterprise software platform, alongside sports betting technology partner Kambi.

Sports gamblers can easily sign up online, commence sports betting purely for entertainment purposes, and see how they perform relative to other sports gamblers in their state. All major U.S. sports events are available together with a full range of pre-game and in-running betting, powered by Kambi.

GAN’s retail casino operator clients of Simulated Gaming can now seek to gain an advantage previously only enjoyed by major Daily Fantasy Sports operators by acquiring future sports gamblers online today, at a lower marketing cost than the expected cost tomorrow, once the real money regulated sports betting market commences. Equipped with this ‘Industrial strength’ simulated sports wagering experience, GAN clients can now appeal to and engage online with the young-to-middle-aged male sports gambler who sits at the center of the Internet sports gambling consumer demographic and future Internet sports betting revenue opportunity.

Management anticipates the addition of simulated sports betting to accelerate sales of Simulated Gaming to additional U.S. retail casino operators. GAN’s integrated solutions offer both simulated Internet casino gaming to our partners’ existing retail customers, as well as simulated sports betting that will appeal to a younger consumer demographic not already present within their retail casinos.

Tom Ustunel, Vice President of Gaming Operations, commented:

“The addition of simulated Internet sports betting is a natural extension of our existing product offering with key partners, as it offers sports bettors, in any state, the ability to participate in active sporting events with the added benefit of full integration with rewards program. We will continue to work closely with relevant partners on all aspects of our current and subsequent rollouts, including plans for the launch of real money Internet sports betting and casino gaming, pending regulation.”

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

