 

Leading Companies Accelerating Clinical Trials With Veeva Vault CDMS

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that an increasing number of companies are adopting Veeva Vault CDMS to manage their clinical data. More emerging biotechs and global organizations, including a second top 20 pharmaceutical company, are modernizing clinical data management with Vault CDMS and starting studies faster. Vault CDMS has been used in over 100 trials, for studies in all phases and across diverse therapeutic areas.

Vault CDMS is a modern cloud application suite that combines EDC, coding, data cleaning, and reporting. Customers are building study databases in less than four weeks and making mid-study amendments with zero downtime to run the trials they want without technology limitations.

New innovative capabilities such as configuring rules for edit checks and updating reference ranges across all studies reduce manual processes and provide faster, more precise ways of building and managing trial data. Companies can now accelerate trial database builds, improve efficiency for study teams, and increase consistency in data management across CRO providers.

“Veeva Vault CDMS is helping organizations keep pace with the complexity of today’s clinical trial,” said Henry Levy, general manager, Vault CDMS, site, and patient solutions at Veeva. “Companies are standardizing on Veeva’s clinical data management suite for a fundamentally new approach to building studies and cleaning data.”

At the upcoming Veeva R&D & Quality Summit, Oct. 13-14, 2020, leading organizations will discuss how standardizing on Vault CDMS helps them build and clean studies faster and more efficiently, including:

  • Eli Lilly and Company modernizing their data management infrastructure to aggregate all study data for centralized data cleaning and transformation.
  • Alcon supporting rapid study start-ups that are crucial for the quick development cycles of medical device products.
  • Parker Institute of Cancer Immunotherapy handling the demands of highly complex studies that legacy systems struggle to support.

Vault CDMS is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the industry’s first cloud platform that unifies clinical data management and clinical operations. More than 300 companies are using Veeva clinical applications, including 45 sponsors using Veeva Vault EDC.

