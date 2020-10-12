Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the Child Neurology Society/International Child Neurology Association (CNS/ICNA) Virtual Congress

The presentations include additional data and analyses from the Phase 2 ROCKET clinical trial of OV101 in individuals with Fragile X Syndrome; data on seizure and EEG outcomes from the Phase 2 STARS clinical trial in individuals with Angelman Syndrome; encore presentations of a study of caregiver insights in Angelman Syndrome; and the utility of the Clinical Global Impression (CGI) scale for studying outcomes in neurodevelopmental conditions.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that four abstracts from the OV101 (gaboxadol) clinical development program will be presented at the Child Neurology Society/International Child Neurology Association (CNS/ICNA) 2020 Virtual Congress, taking place October 12 – October 23, 2020.

“Ovid is passionately committed to the development of OV101 to address the significant unmet medical need in individuals with both Angelman and Fragile X Syndromes – two neurological conditions with tremendous caregiver and family impact with no approved treatment options for either,” said Amit Rakhit, MD, MBA, President and Chief Medical Officer at Ovid. “These data will contribute to evolving scientific exchange and advancing discussion around neurodevelopmental conditions, caregiver concerns, and the urgency to develop new medicines for these conditions.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Caregiver Insight on the Core Domains in Angelman Syndrome; Adera, et al

Poster Number: #587

Title: The Phase 2a ROCKET Trial Investigating Gaboxadol (OV101) in Adolescents and Young Adults with Fragile X Syndrome; Berry-Kravis, et al

Poster Number: #676

Title: The Adaptation and Utility of the Clinical Global Impression Scale for Studying Treatment Outcomes in Neurodevelopmental Conditions; Jaeger, et al

Poster Number: #46

Title: STARS, a Phase 2 Safety, Tolerability, and Exploratory Efficacy Study of Gaboxadol in Adolescents and Adults with Angelman Syndrome: Seizure and EEG Outcomes; Wang, et al

Poster Number: #588

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The Company’s most advanced investigational medicine, OV101 (gaboxadol), is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE). For more information on Ovid, please visit www.ovidrx.com.