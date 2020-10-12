Mesa Air Group Reports September 2020 Operating Performance
PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for September 2020.
Mesa Airlines reported 21,780 block hours in September 2020, a 40.3 percent drop from September 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.87 percent and 99.95 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.
Operating statistics for September 2020 and fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.
|Sep-20
|Sep-19
|% Change
|YTD FY2020
|YTD FY2019
|% Change
|Block Hours
|American
|9,410
|15,544
|-39.5
|%
|133,973
|198,401
|-32.5
|%
|United
|12,370
|20,951
|-41.0
|%
|179,137
|257,845
|-30.5
|%
|Total
|21,780
|36,495
|-40.3
|%
|313,110
|456,247
|-31.4
|%
|Sep-20
|Sep-19
|% Change
|YTD FY2020
|YTD FY2019
|% Change
|Departures
|American
|5,192
|9,522
|-45.5
|%
|76,550
|115,484
|-33.7
|%
|United
|6,004
|10,982
|-45.3
|%
|90,226
|131,150
|-31.2
|%
|Controllable Completion Factor*
|American
|99.87
|%
|98.62
|%
|1.3
|%
|99.76
|%
|98.85
|%
|0.9
|%
|United
|99.95
|%
|99.80
|%
|0.2
|%
|99.94
|%
|99.54
|%
|0.4
|%
|Total Completion Factor**
|American
|98.59
|%
|97.60
|%
|1.0
|%
|94.20
|%
|95.84
|%
|-1.7
|%
|United
|99.21
|%
|96.64
|%
|2.7
|%
|95.24
|%
|98.13
|%
|-2.9
|%
*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
