Mesa Air Group Reports September 2020 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for September 2020.



Mesa Airlines reported 21,780 block hours in September 2020, a 40.3 percent drop from September 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.87 percent and 99.95 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.