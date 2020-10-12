Newly Granted European Patent Protects VBL Therapeutics' Anti-MOSPD2 Antibodies for Inflammation Until at least July 2036

VBL has recently demonstrated ex-vivo activity of anti-MOSPD2 antibodies in patients with relapsing-remitting and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), as well as in animal models of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted Patent # 3328408 , which covers VBL’s proprietary investigational anti-MOSPD2 monoclonal antibodies to treat inflammatory conditions. VBL is currently advancing its lead anti-MOSPD2 candidate through IND-enabling studies.

The claims in the granted patent cover the use of such an antibody/antibody fragment to treat a wide range of inflammatory and autoimmune conditions. The patent is expected to provide protection for VBL’s MOSPD2 antibodies for inflammation, until at least July 2036.

“With a completely novel mechanism that targets monocytes, we believe that our lead drug candidate can be a game changer in many chronic inflammatory diseases,” said Dror Harats, MD., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics. “This patent provides intellectual property protection for our MOSPD2 platform technology, which is an important business advantage as we advance this program to enter the clinic in 2021.”

The Company recently held a pre-IND meeting with the FDA and has reached alignment with the Agency on the path forward for its lead anti-MOSPD2 candidate. A first-in-human study is planned to commence in the second half of 2021.

About VBL's VB-600 Platform

VBL is conducting two parallel drug development programs that are exploring the potential of MOSPD2 (motile sperm domain-containing protein 2), a protein that VBL has identified as a key regulator of cell motility, as a therapeutic target for inflammatory diseases and cancer. The Company’s VB-600 platform comprises classical anti-MOSPD2 monoclonal antibodies for inflammatory indications, as well as bi-specific antibody candidates for oncology.

About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based technology for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based technology targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the Lecinoxoids, a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every 6-8 weeks. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in a VBL-sponsored “all comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three VBL-sponsored tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored Phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.