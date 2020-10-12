 

BeyondSpring Forms Partnership Advisory Committee Comprised of Industry Veterans

Former Forty Seven and Roche Senior Executives to Support Partnering Efforts

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immuno-oncology and chemotherapy-induced neutropenia therapies, announced today that it has formed a Partnership Advisory Committee comprised of former multi-national pharmaceutical veterans and industry leaders. The committee is tasked with supporting BeyondSpring’s business development activities related to its lead asset, Plinabulin, and other pipeline assets. Mukul Agarwal, former Vice President, Corporate Development, at Forty Seven, Inc., and Dr. Daniel Zabrowski, former Global Head of Pharma Partnering at Roche and current BeyondSpring Board member, have been appointed as initial members of the committee. The Company expects to name additional members over time.

“As BeyondSpring nears submission of Plinabulin’s New Drug Application (NDA) and commercialization, having access to industry veterans who bring to bear track records of striking successful partnerships is of the utmost importance,” said Dr. Huang. “We are especially grateful to have Mr. Agarwal join our committee, as he was instrumental in Gilead’s acquisition of Forty Seven. We will rely on the guidance of Mr. Agarwal and Dr. Zabrowski to help BeyondSpring develop meaningful partnerships for Plinabulin and our other pipeline assets that greatly benefit patients and deliver long-term value to shareholders.”

Mr. Agarwal has over 20 years of experience working with both multi-national pharmaceutical and small biotech companies. He currently serves as ReCode Therapeutics’ Chief Business Officer. Previously, he was Vice President, Corporate Development, at Forty Seven, which Gilead acquired for $4.9 billion in March 2020. Prior to Forty Seven, Mr. Agarwal served as Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, at Revance Therapeutics, and Senior Director, Business Development and Licensing, at Anacor Pharmaceuticals, which Pfizer acquired for $5.2 billion. He was also Director, Global Business Development and Licensing, at Forest Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Allergan, now AbbVie) and served in other roles at MedImmune (now AstraZeneca) and GlaxoSmithKline.

