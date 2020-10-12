Amicus Therapeutics Announces Additional Positive Interim Clinical Data for CLN6 Batten Disease Gene Therapy at 49th Annual Meeting of the Child Neurology Society

Data Continue to Support Meaningful Effect on Motor and Language Function in Children with Fatal Neurologic Disease

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced additional positive interim results from its CLN6 Batten disease gene therapy program, AT-GTX-501. The results are featured in a virtual poster presentation at the Joint 16th International Child Neurology Congress and 49th Annual Child Neurology Society Meeting being held October 12-23, 2020. The presentation is also available in the Events and Presentations section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at http://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.



The Abigail Wexner Research Institute (AWRI) at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is conducting the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of a single one-time intrathecal administration of AT-GTX-501 gene therapy for variant late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis 6 (vLINCL6) disease, also known as CLN6 Batten disease. With no approved treatments, CLN6 Batten disease is a fatal neurologic disease that rapidly robs children of their ability to walk, speak, think, and see.