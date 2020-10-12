Amicus Therapeutics Announces Additional Positive Interim Clinical Data for CLN6 Batten Disease Gene Therapy at 49th Annual Meeting of the Child Neurology Society
Data Continue to Support Meaningful Effect on Motor and Language Function in Children with Fatal Neurologic Disease
CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced additional positive interim results from its CLN6 Batten disease gene therapy program,
AT-GTX-501. The results are featured in a virtual poster presentation at the Joint 16th International Child Neurology Congress and 49th Annual Child Neurology Society Meeting being held October
12-23, 2020. The presentation is also available in the Events and Presentations section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at http://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.
The Abigail Wexner Research Institute (AWRI) at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is conducting the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of a single one-time intrathecal administration of AT-GTX-501 gene therapy for variant late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis 6 (vLINCL6) disease, also known as CLN6 Batten disease. With no approved treatments, CLN6 Batten disease is a fatal neurologic disease that rapidly robs children of their ability to walk, speak, think, and see.
Clinical Data Highlights:
Interim safety data are available for 13 children with CLN6 Batten disease. Interim efficacy data are available for the first 12 children reaching the 12-month timepoint and for eight children up to 24 months, post-administration of the AAV-CLN6 gene therapy.
- Safety (n=13): Treatment with AT-GTX-501 was generally well tolerated. The majority of adverse events (AEs) were mild and unrelated to treatment. No pattern of adverse events related to AAV or CLN6 immunogenicity was observed. Additional details are provided in the presentation.
-
Hamburg Motor & Language Aggregate Score (n=12): The Hamburg Motor & Language Score, an assessment of ambulation and speech, shows a
meaningful effect in slowing disease progression at 12 and 24 months:
- On a combined scale of 0 to 6, the mean rate of decline was 0.4 vs 1.2 points over 12 months in treated patients (n=12) vs subjects from the natural history cohort (n=16).
-
Natural History (n=16): Within the natural history cohort, two years from their first decline on the Hamburg Motor &
Language Score 63% of subjects experienced an additional 2-point decline (10 out of 16), compared to only 13% of treated patients (1 out of 8).
