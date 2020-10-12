Kymera Therapeutics to Deliver Two Podium Presentations at 3rd Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

“Targeted Protein Degradation: Beyond Oncology” (Keynote Plenary Session), will be presented by Dr. Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kymera on Oct. 15 at 9:00 AM ET.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader therapeutics, will share two key presentations at the 3rd Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit on Oct. 14 and 15. Kymera Co-Founder, President and CEO, Nello Mainolfi, PhD, will deliver a keynote presentation, “Targeted Protein Degradation Beyond Oncology,” and share recent data related to the company’s IRAK4 program including findings from the company’s non-interventional trial in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) patients. Haojing Rong, PhD, Vice President of Pre-Clinical Development, will present on Kymera’s efforts to elucidate preclinical pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic relationships to predict clinical PK/PD.

Dr. Mainolfi will present on the company’s Pegasus platform and approach to target selection, focusing on the IRAK4 degrader program in immunology/inflammation, and will present interim findings from a non-interventional trial evaluating IRAK4 expression and the activity of Kymera’s lead IRAK4 protein degrader KT-474 in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and atopic dermatitis (AD).

“Through pre-clinical research and now a non-interventional trial evaluating IRAK4 expression and IRAK4 degrader activity in HS and AD patients, Kymera has continued to demonstrate the potential of IRAK4 degraders to treat a range of diseases beyond oncology. We look forward to sharing our findings and approach with our colleagues, and more broadly, to highlight the importance of understanding PKPD across different cell types responsible for inflammatory processes.” said Dr. Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kymera.

Data were first shared during a poster presentation at the 5th Annual Symposium on Hidradenitis Suppurativa Advances (SHSA) on October 9th, 2020. Key findings presented demonstrated that IRAK4 levels were higher in diseased compared to unaffected skin, further supporting the relevance of the IRAK4 signaling pathway in HS. The study also showed that ex vivo incubation of HS blood with Kymera’s protein degrader KT-474 reduced IRAK4 to a level approaching the lower limits of detection across all PBMC subsets.