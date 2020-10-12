Greenlane Announces Worldwide Distribution Expansion of Marley Natural Accessories

Marley Natural accessories pay homage to the legacy of Bob Marley, the musical pioneer and activist who is synonymous with cannabis culture. Marley Natural's line of elevated smoking accessories features sustainably grown American black walnut and hand blown borosilicate glass, ensuring durability and style. Balancing intuitive form with subtle Jamaican-inspired accents, Marley Natural accessories provide a sensory approach to the classic ritual of smoking.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and specialty vaporization products, announced today that it will be distributing Marley Natural accessories worldwide. The exclusive deal brings the iconic brand to specialty locations in Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

Expansion deal will bring a beloved and iconic brand of cannabis accessories to consumers all over the globe

“Marley Natural is a socially conscious heritage brand that connects with the well-established cannabis and music community,” said Eric Hammond, Vice President of Greenlane Brands. “By leveraging our global network of retail distribution, we aim to deliver this iconic brand to retail shelves around the world and expand accessibility to purposeful cannabis accessories.”

“The expanded partnership with Greenlane allows us to bring Marley Natural accessories to an even larger consumer audience,” said Damian Marano, CEO of Docklight Brands, a pioneering consumer brand company focused on hemp-derived cannabinoid-infused products whose portfolio of brands includes Marley. “I am excited for the growth this expanded relationship will deliver for both of us.”

Today’s announcement is another massive step forward in Greenlane’s mission to expand its global footprint. With a 360-degree industry view, Greenlane continues to pursue opportunities that resonate with the world’s cannabis communities in mind.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane’s world-class team provides services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, supply chain management, and distribution. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural, and VIBES rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/ .

