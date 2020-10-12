 

Nokia helps Vivacom Bulgaria deploy next generation fiber network

Nokia helps Vivacom Bulgaria deploy next generation fiber network
             

  • Nokia and Vivacom Bulgaria have signed a multi-year contract to deploy GPON and XGS-PON.
  • The XGS-PON deployment includes more than 1.5 million households in some of the country’s major cities.
  • Nokia’s solution enables Vivacom to efficiently evolve their fiber network and be the first with 10Gb/s broadband services in Bulgaria.

12 October, 2020

Sofia, Bulgaria – Nokia and Vivacom have signed a deal to extend the GPON network in Bulgaria and introduce XGS-PON in strategic locations. XGS-PON allows Vivacom to offer 10Gbps symmetrical broadband services to residential and business customers, which is a 10-fold increase compared to the current top tier service.

Vivacom, a leading fiber access provider in Bulgaria, focuses on accelerating broadband coverage across the country. As part of this initiative, Vivacom extends the GPON network into new areas, replacing active Ethernet infrastructure with PON, and upgrading top tier customers to XGS-PON. Vivacom chose Nokia as a sole network equipment supplier. The agreement represents an important milestone in the existing long-term relationship between the two companies.

Nokia solution enables Vivacom to make a smooth evolution by leveraging the existing assets and making incremental investments. High capacity symmetrical 10Gbs services create new business opportunities and help Vivacom prepare for 5G. The roll-out is based on Nokia Lightspan series FX, which enables easy evolution from current traditional deployments to virtualized access-network control and management (SDN – Software Defined Networking) by software upgrade.

Atanas Dobrev, Vivacom CEO, said: “Vivacom, being already at the forefront of European mobile operators offering unparalleled mobile network speed, which has deservedly won us Ookla’s Q1/Q2 2020’s prize for Europe’s fastest mobile network, has taken a major step to ensure fastest fiber broadband access in Bulgaria. Trusting Nokia with building best in class XGS-PON infrastructure we set the course towards providing 10Gbps broadband services, creating differentiating and more attractive service bundles. In addition, the high capacity fiber networks complement our mobile network and strengthen our position in the upcoming 5G world”.  

Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “We see an increasing momentum for fiber access deployments and upgrades to XGS-PON, especially now that the need for broadband access has dramatically increased. We are bringing Vivacom solutions that help it to smoothly evolve its networks by leveraging its existing assets and providing advanced capabilities for future growth.”

Overview of the solution:

  • Nokia Lightspan series FX for GPON and XGS-PON services
  • Nokia ONT customer premises equipment
  • Deployment, validation and integration services

Resources

In July, 2020 Vivacom was acquired by the United Group, which operates in eight countries in the Balkan region.

Nokia holds #1 position in next-generation PON (XGS-PON) worldwide (Dell’Oro 1Q2020) and has 34 XGS-PON and 300 GPON deployments worldwide.

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com  and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

 


