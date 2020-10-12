Morphic Announces Presentation of New Data Supporting Development of MORF-057 at UEG Week Virtual 2020

-Data validate physiologically relevant assay used in MORF-057 Phase 1 studies to measure receptor occupancy of α 4 β 7 integrin-

-MORF-057, inhibitor of α 4 β 7 integrin, in development to treat inflammatory bowel disease-

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (NASDAQ: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced a poster presentation with new preclinical data on MORF-057 at the UEG Week Virtual 2020 meeting. These new data support the profile of MORF-057 as a potent, selective, and orally available small molecule inhibitor of the integrin α 4 β 7 and establish assays for key clinically relevant biomarkers in the ongoing Phase 1 trial of MORF-057. MORF-057 is in clinical development as an oral small molecule inhibitor of the α 4 β 7 integrin for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) with an initial focus on ulcerative colitis (UC).