 

DSP Group Ships 100 Millionth SmartVoice SoC

Milestone demonstrates importance of voice as a user interface in applications ranging from smartphones, tablets and laptops/PCs, to the smart home, wearables, and the IoT.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, today announced it has shipped its 100 millionth SmartVoice system-on-chip (SoC), marking a major milestone in the journey of voice user interfaces (VUIs) from a novelty to a necessity. This milestone is testimony to the importance DSP Group’s global customers, including Google, Amazon, Facebook, GoPro, Logitech, Samsung, Lenovo, and Leviton all place on performance, cost-effectiveness, low power, and reliability when it comes to ensuring a satisfying and enjoyable end-user VUI experience.

The voice assistant market is in a state of accelerated adoption, with VynZ Research projecting a 30.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, at which point VynZ expects it to reach $5.9 billion.1 This includes components and voice solutions for natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition, voice recognition, and text to speech. Reliability is considered a critical requirement for this growing market. “It doesn’t matter if it’s for a stove, a set-top box or a smart speaker, voice UIs have to be bulletproof or consumers won’t trust them or use them,” said Mike Feibus, President and Principal Analyst at FeibusTech.

“SmartVoice was launched less than five years ago and has quickly emerged as the go-to platform for voice user interfaces across such a broad spectrum of customers and applications, covering home and office electronics, hearable and wearable products, as well as for security and industrial use cases,” said Ofer Elyakim, CEO of DSP Group. “I am extremely grateful to our customers for choosing us as a partner for such a critical element of the end-user product experience and I congratulate our own hardware, software, technical support and sales teams for their innovation and dedication toward achieving the 100 million milestone. As voice, AI, and sensor fusion continue to grow, I believe we are barely scratching their potential.”

At the core of DSP Group’s SmartVoice technology are a suite of low-power, multi-core SoCs that include dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) accelerators. These are supported by the company’s HDClear voice algorithms as well as partners’ algorithms. Together they enable accurate and reliable Always-On voice trigger with minimal power consumption, as well as voice command and automatic speech recognition (ASR) for local and/or cloud-based processing. SmartVoice is particularly adept at noise suppression, acoustic echo cancellation (AEC), beam forming, barge-in, and other voice processing features that enhance both near-field and far-field performance. The AI/ML features both enhance voice processing accuracy and adaptability, while also enabling superb voice call and sensor fusion for multi-input sensor applications, including sound event detection (SED).

For more details, see our SmartVoice solutions for Hearables & Wearables, Mobile Computing, Smart Home & Security, and Unified Communications.

About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless communications and voice processing chipsets and algorithms for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight, and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video, and data connectivity. Building upon our core competencies in the area of voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor and product development technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance the end-user experience. From AI-enabled TWS headsets to the voice-enabled smart home. From IoT, security, mobile handsets, tablets, and laptops, all the way to full enterprise-level unified communications (UC) across cloud-based voice services, DSP Group applies its core engineering and technical support capabilities to help its customers meet the demands of an ever-expanding universe of voice-enabled, connected, smart devices. Visit us at www.dspg.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, as well YouTube, where you can see our solutions in action.

Contact:
Shiri Weiss Ovadia
Marketing & Communications
DSP Group Inc.
+1 (408) 986-4300
Shiri.Weiss@dspg.com

1: Global Voice Assistant Market is Set to Reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2026, Observing a CAGR of 30.5% during 2020–2026: VynZ Research


