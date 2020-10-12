 

Aileron Therapeutics Announces Proof-of-Concept Data for ALRN-6924 to be Featured in Late-Breaking Presentation at EORTC-NCI-AACR Annual Symposium

  • Aileron aims to create new paradigm of proactive prevention of chemotherapy-induced side effects to address significant unmet need among cancer patients
  • ALRN-6924 is first and only chemoprotective therapy in clinical development to utilize a biomarker strategy by treating patients with p53-mutated cancers
  • Novel mechanism of action activates wild-type p53 to selectively shield healthy cells from chemotherapy without interrupting chemotherapy’s targeting of cancer cells
  • Company to hold investor call on Monday, October 26, 2020 to discuss the new data and outline strategy to advance chemoprotection across multiple cancers and chemotherapies

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALRN) today announced that proof-of-concept data from the company’s Phase 1b study of ALRN-6924 will be featured in a late-breaking poster presentation during the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Annual (ENA 2020) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held virtually October 24 – 25, 2020.

The abstract entitled, “Prevention of Chemotherapy-induced Myelosuppression in SCLC patients treated with the Dual MDM2/MDMX inhibitor ALRN-6924,” (LBA96) will be presented starting Saturday, October 24, on the ENA 2020 website.

The data to be presented is from Aileron’s Phase 1b study, which is evaluating ALRN-6924 as a therapeutic agent administered ahead of chemotherapy to prevent chemotherapy-induced toxicities, such as severe anemia, neutropenia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer (SCLC) who are being treated with the chemotherapy topotecan. In June 2020, Aileron announced positive interim data from this study.

“Chemotherapy, which remains the backbone of treatment for millions of cancer patients, is associated with toxicities and side effects – ranging from unpleasant to life-threatening, and sometimes fatal. Current supportive care drugs try to manage these side effects, but often unsuccessfully and with associated toxicities of their own. Aileron has the potential to bring much-needed innovation to this area of cancer care, improving patients’ quality of life as well as their tolerance for chemotherapy,” said Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Aileron Therapeutics.

