DGAP-Adhoc Burgenland Holding AG: The management board of Energie Burgenland AG, in which Burgenland Holding AG holds a 49 % stake, will be replaced.
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Burgenland Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Burgenland Holding AG was informed today by Energie Burgenland AG that the supervisory board decided in today's meeting to replace the management board of Energie Burgenland AG pursuant to a public solicitation of applications for both positions in accordance with the Austrian law governing the filling of positions.
As of 1.1.2021, Mag. Dr. Stephan Sharma and Reinhard Czerny, MBA, will manage the company.
The tenures of the current members of the management board will expire at the end of the year and will not be extended.
Contact:
Burgenland Holding AG
Member of Executive Board
Dr. Klaus Kohlhuber
Technologiezentrum
Marktstraße 3
7000 Eisenstadt
Phone: +43 2236 200-12398
E-Mail: klaus.kohlhuber@evn.at
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burgenland Holding AG
|Marktstraße 3
|7000 Eisenstadt
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 2236 200 24186
|Fax:
|+43 2236 200 84703
|E-mail:
|info@buho.at
|Internet:
|www.buho.at
|ISIN:
|AT0000640552
|WKN:
|879095
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1140257
