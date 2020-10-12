Joint Collaboration Between Livox, Zhito and FAW Jiefang Propels Autonomous Heavy-Duty Truck Into the Smart Driving Era

A new milestone in mass production of lidar systems and integration into autonomous vehicles

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Livox Tech, a world-leading lidar manufacturer, announced its collaboration with FAW Jiefang Automotive Co., Ltd. ("FAW Jiefang") and Suzhou Zhito Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zhito Technology"). FAW Jiefang is an OEM manufacturer with the highest sales globally for heavy-duty trucks, while Zhito Technology is a vehicle intelligence research and development company launched by FAW Jiefang. As one of the world's top manufacturers of commercial vehicles, FAW Jiefang has been the leader in heavy-duty trucks sales in China for four consecutive years and the industry's top performer in the sales of tractors for 14 consecutive years, and sales for a single brand globally for two years in a row.

Recently, FAW Jiefang and Zhito Technology unveiled the J7 L3 super-truck, a joint development by the two companies. Partnering with Livox to add automotive-grade lidars, the J7 L3 model is the first mass production heavy-duty truck to use lidar. This historic partnership pushes truck manufacturing and logistics into the era of smart driving with the latest hardware and software.

Livox boasts a unique solid-state rotating-polygon technology and is supported by DJI's established supply chain management and manufacturing capabilities as well as quality control system. Through years of experience, Livox has managed to overcome bottlenecks such as cost, reliability, and production scalability that have restricted the large-scale application of lidar in the past. Livox products meet the requirements for automotive-grade lidars in autonomous driving, and are highly regarded by the research and development, quality, and commercial teams of Zhito Technology.

Lidar is an indispensable core sensor in high-level autonomous systems because of the advantages it offers such as superior range perception and low-light environment adaptability. Statistics show that heavy-duty commercial trucks typically run on highways continuously for over 17 hours a day. Such year-round, high-intensity use meant that FAW Jiefang's requirements for Livox lidars were much higher than for passenger vehicles. These strict requirements include higher reliability, stability, and vibration resistance along with a 10-year design life cycle and 1.5 million miles.