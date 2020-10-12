Rekor Announces Revolutionary New Roadway Intelligence Platform

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc., (REKR) (“Rekor”) (the “Company”) a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced Rekor One , a new platform that will serve as a unifying source of roadway intelligence for government agencies across cities, counties and states. The platform will support multiple community safety, intelligent roadway and revenue generation activities.

Rekor One will provide government agencies with a comprehensive vehicle intelligence system that supports multiple agency-specific missions. With Rekor One, governments will be able to leverage their existing IP cameras and transform them into a safe and smart multi-dimensional intelligent roadway network. By interfacing with multiple databases and operating systems, Rekor One will allow governmental units to observe security and privacy protocols and fractionalize costs based on relative end user value. Each participating agency receives a unique user interface and dashboard, which draws on Rekor One’s unified vehicle recognition intelligence to provide data customized to the agency’s specific needs. This will eliminate redundant systems and single function applications to help use public funds wisely.

“We are launching Rekor One to help governments streamline critical public safety and roadway information across their agencies,” said Robert Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. “Each individual agency will have the capability to both reduce capital expenditures and collect different data driven insights – all from the same cameras -- securely and in real time. This platform strengthens our commitment to assist the public sector in the creation of smarter roadways, safer communities and smart cities.”

Rekor Chief Science Officer Matt Hill sees the platform as a powerful enabler for the Company’s governmental and commercial customers: “We are committed to providing results that are not only faster and more reliable, but also more cost effective. The proprietary tools included in Rekor One are designed to promote interoperability and further support the vision inspired by our open source project, OpenALPR. Rekor One will interface with multiple programming languages and support multiple operating systems. It will provide actionable data from a variety of sources and facilitate rapid communication, collaboration and strategic decision making for all participating agencies.”