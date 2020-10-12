U.S. Electric Truck Market to Witness Massive Growth in Near Future, finds P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive sector leads to heavy emissions of greenhouses gases (GHG), which is expected to be the key reason behind the massive 51.6% CAGR the U.S. electric truck market would witness during 2020–2030. At this rate, the revenue generated from the sale of these trucks will rise from $211.5 million in 2019 to $15,084.3 million by 2030.

The main enabler for the U.S. electric truck market advance would be the initiatives being taken at the state level to transition to a cleaner economy. For instance, since the U.S.'s pullout from the Paris Climate Change Agreement, the District of Columbia and 23 states have initiated policies to drastically reduce their GHG emissions. Subsequently, in most of the states, the emissions have been targeted to be reduced by up to 28% from the 2005 levels by 2025.

Despite the call for a greener planet, the U.S. electric truck market hasn't been immune to the devastating effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the worldwide automotive industry. With manufacturers and major commercial firms in the country forced to shut down their operations, the demand for logistics services has drastically reduced. Due to this, companies are not investing heavily on the purchase of trucks, which has further led to low revenue for electric truck manufacturers.

The fastest growth in the U.S. electric truck industry in the years to come would be witnessed by the heavy-duty trucks (HDT) category, based on vehicle type. The growth in the e-commerce sector of the country is leading to the increasing demand for bulk freight services, which are enabled by HDTs. This, coupled with the growing government support for electric mobility, is encouraging trucking companies to purchase HDTs.

