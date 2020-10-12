Kopin Corporation’s OLED Microdisplay Success Highlighted in Industry Research

The paper, titled “Is A 30K Nits OLED Microdisplay Possible,” highlights the performance of Kopin’s newly announced 720p (1280 x 720 resolution) full-color microdisplays made with a duo-stack OLED structure with color filters and ColorMax TM technology. The 720p displays fabricated from multiple wafers exhibited average Current Efficiency of about 12 candela per ampere (cd/A), with the maximum value about 14 cd/A. These values are much higher than the best publicly available values of the alternative approaches. Kopin’s best 720p display exhibited 7,000 nits with color fidelity about 100% sRGB.

Kopin’s ColorMaxTM technology allows for a wide color gamut with a duo-stack white OLED architecture. The patent-pending technology is an advanced structure in the anode of the Silicon backplane that suppresses color mixing among sub-pixels. As stated in the paper, “While the color mixing can be expected with tiny pixels, it is more severe for the duo-stack OLED structure, which has a much thicker OLED structure and a charge generation layer that is very conductive. This spreads the current laterally, inadvertently activating adjacent sub-pixels causing the substantial color fidelity degradation including severe color mixing. This result may have led some to conclude that duo-stack structures will not be viable.”

By applying additional enhancements such as microlens arrays and a trio-stack OLED structure, the luminance from OLED microdisplays can be substantially increased. The paper concludes, “The thought of being able to obtain 30,000 nits using a white OLED with color filters was not even imagined just a few months ago by the OLED community. Kopin has demonstrated the first step toward achieving this goal with its high efficiency 720p microdisplay. By implementing some well-known development strategies along with new innovative technology, the goal could be reached in about 3 years.”