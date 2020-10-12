Applied DNA Secures $1.0+ Million in COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Annualized Revenue, Builds Sales Pipeline for Test Kit and Testing-as-a-Service
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates, supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology, announced that Applied DNA Clinical Laboratories, LLC (“ADCL”), its wholly-owned subsidiary, has secured COVID-19 surveillance testing contracts under its testing-as-a-service (“TaaS”) offering that are estimated to generate more than $1.0 million in total annualized revenue beginning October 1, 2020. The Company’s surveillance testing revenue expectation is contingent on full-term participation by TaaS customers, including:
- Private schools based in Long-Island, N.Y., including Harbor Country Day School. Education customers comprise the bulk of the Company’s current testing volume;
- Several New York State-based small enterprises and private clients.
Unlike diagnostic testing, which looks for the occurrence of COVID-19 at the individual level, surveillance testing looks for infection within a defined population or community and can be used for making health management decisions at the population level. Surveillance testing does not require a prescription. In surveillance testing, pooled test results are returned to the sponsoring organization in the aggregate, not directly to the individual, and may be performed without CLIA certification.
Concurrently, the Company is executing on a sales and marketing strategy to build a pipeline of LineaTM COVID-19 Diagnostic Assay Kit (“Assay Kit”) and TaaS opportunities through:
- Outreach to independent and hospital laboratories in COVID-19 hotspots nationally and regionally to offer an additional diagnostic kit supply line;
- Outreach to local laboratories to construct a reference laboratory relationship for overflow testing;
- Deployment of testing at Stony Brook University in accordance with a recently signed Master Services Agreement.
“Our capacity to perform COVID-19 surveillance testing is grounded in self-collection saliva kits and anterior nasal swab kits that are intuitive to use, a highly sensitive PCR-based Assay Kit that can detect as little as one copy of the SARS-CoV-2 genome per microliter in an individual saliva sample, and a high-throughput surveillance testing lab that can return testing results within 24 hours and often on the same day as sampling. When deployed as part of a consistent and ongoing surveillance testing regime, we believe our Assay Kit can help our clients to detect the virus before its median incubation time of 4 to 5 days from exposure to symptom-onset1. Being able to identify infections early and in a cost-efficient and rapid manner is how surveillance testing gets workers back to work and students back to school,” said Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO.
