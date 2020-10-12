 

Everbridge Appoints World-renowned Technologist, and “One of the Most Influential People of the 21st Century,” as Chief Customer Experience Officer to Innovate the Next Generation of Critical Event Management (CEM)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 13:30  |  72   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the appointment of Dr. John Maeda to the new role of Chief Customer Experience Officer. As a renowned technologist and designer, Dr. Maeda will help innovate the next generation of critical event management for every stakeholder in a world where safety and resiliency standards are forever changed by the coronavirus pandemic. Recognized as one of the “75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century” by Esquire, Dr. Maeda brings unmatched credentials to Everbridge as an MIT-trained engineer and researcher, public company board member and C-Level executive, Silicon Valley venture capital partner, digital transformation thought leader and acclaimed TED-talk presenter who combines world-class technology and design expertise with a passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

This press release features multimedia.

Everbridge Appoints World-renowned Technologist, and “One of the Most Influential People of the 21st Century,” as Chief Customer Experience Officer to Innovate the Next Generation of Critical Event Management (CEM) (Photo: Business Wire)

Serving a powerful mission to keep people safe and organizations running, Everbridge was founded in the aftermath of 9/11, helping organizations manage major threats for close to 20 years since. As the pioneer of critical event management, Everbridge, and its mission, now grow in importance every day as the world navigates a generational ‘black swan’ event resulting from coronavirus. Impacting nearly every individual on the planet, COVID-19 dramatically changes how government leaders, CEOs and boards of companies, citizens, employees, public health workers, and front line emergency responders, must prepare for a variety of critical events that can impact people, operations, supply chain and brand.

“As COVID-19 remains a pervasive and persistent threat further compounded by other critical events such as hurricanes, wildfires, and cyberattacks, the importance of critical event management to all individuals and organizations continues to increase,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “As the pioneer and leader in Critical Event Management, Everbridge continues to elevate the experience for stakeholders at each touch point with our technology.”

