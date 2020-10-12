Everbridge Appoints World-renowned Technologist, and “One of the Most Influential People of the 21st Century,” as Chief Customer Experience Officer to Innovate the Next Generation of Critical Event Management (CEM)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the appointment of Dr. John Maeda to the new role of Chief Customer Experience Officer. As a renowned technologist and designer, Dr. Maeda will help innovate the next generation of critical event management for every stakeholder in a world where safety and resiliency standards are forever changed by the coronavirus pandemic. Recognized as one of the “75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century” by Esquire, Dr. Maeda brings unmatched credentials to Everbridge as an MIT-trained engineer and researcher, public company board member and C-Level executive, Silicon Valley venture capital partner, digital transformation thought leader and acclaimed TED-talk presenter who combines world-class technology and design expertise with a passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005215/en/