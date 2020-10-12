 

Conversion Labs Expects Q3 2020 Record Revenue of $11.2 Million, up 254%; Subscription ARR Hits $19.3 million, up 458%

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 13:35  |  59   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, reported preliminary unaudited results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Revenues for the third quarter are expected to total approximately $11.2 million, up 23% from the previous quarter and up 254% versus the same year-ago quarter. The results were driven by another strong month in September, with revenues totaling approximately $3.9 million, up 258% versus September 2019.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) from subscriptions to products and services increased by $2.2 million or 13% to $19.3 million in September 2020 compared to the previous month of August (see company’s definition of ARR, below). ARR increased by $15.8 million or 458% compared to September 2019.

The growth in ARR has been largely driven by the company’s increasingly popular proprietary telehealth brands that include Rex MD and Shapiro MD.

“Q3 was another record quarter with tremendous growth across our portfolio,” commented Justin Schreiber, CEO of Conversion Labs. “As expected, we saw a considerable increase in recurring revenue, which now comprises more than half of all revenue. This mostly reflects the continued growth of our telemedicine business and a high level of satisfaction among our patients and customers.”

September results indicate an overall annualized revenue run rate of $46.8 million versus $12.5 million for all of 2019—a more than three-fold increase. Compared to the end of the previous month, the company’s annualized revenue run rate has increased by $2.4 million.

“The strategic investments Conversion Labs made in its brands, people and infrastructure since launching its telehealth platform late last year has been the true driver of this growth,” noted Stefan Galluppi, the company’s chief technology and operations officer. “We expect sales to continue to accelerate as we launch additional telemedicine offerings and continue to optimize the business. Combined with our growing patient base and greater economies of scale, we see these new products helping to drive strong margin expansion.”

The company plans to report its full quarterly results and host an investor conference call in the second week of November.

In addition to offering increasingly popular products and services, the company has benefited from the rapidly growing adoption of telemedicine across the health care industry. According to Forrester Research, telehealth has “shifted into hyper-drive,” with virtual health care visits on pace to top 1 billion by year end. The telemedicine market is expected to grow at 19.3% CAGR, reaching $175 billion by 2026.

Seite 1 von 3
Conversion Labs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
State Street and SimCorp Announce Intended Business Partnership, with Front-to-Back Investment ...
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
Conversion Labs Closes $3.5 Million Equity Investment, Submits Application for Nasdaq Capital Market Up-Listing