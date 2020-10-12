Conversion Labs Expects Q3 2020 Record Revenue of $11.2 Million, up 254%; Subscription ARR Hits $19.3 million, up 458%

Revenues for the third quarter are expected to total approximately $11.2 million, up 23% from the previous quarter and up 254% versus the same year-ago quarter. The results were driven by another strong month in September, with revenues totaling approximately $3.9 million, up 258% versus September 2019.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, reported preliminary unaudited results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) from subscriptions to products and services increased by $2.2 million or 13% to $19.3 million in September 2020 compared to the previous month of August (see company’s definition of ARR, below). ARR increased by $15.8 million or 458% compared to September 2019.

The growth in ARR has been largely driven by the company’s increasingly popular proprietary telehealth brands that include Rex MD and Shapiro MD.

“Q3 was another record quarter with tremendous growth across our portfolio,” commented Justin Schreiber, CEO of Conversion Labs. “As expected, we saw a considerable increase in recurring revenue, which now comprises more than half of all revenue. This mostly reflects the continued growth of our telemedicine business and a high level of satisfaction among our patients and customers.”

September results indicate an overall annualized revenue run rate of $46.8 million versus $12.5 million for all of 2019—a more than three-fold increase. Compared to the end of the previous month, the company’s annualized revenue run rate has increased by $2.4 million.

“The strategic investments Conversion Labs made in its brands, people and infrastructure since launching its telehealth platform late last year has been the true driver of this growth,” noted Stefan Galluppi, the company’s chief technology and operations officer. “We expect sales to continue to accelerate as we launch additional telemedicine offerings and continue to optimize the business. Combined with our growing patient base and greater economies of scale, we see these new products helping to drive strong margin expansion.”

The company plans to report its full quarterly results and host an investor conference call in the second week of November.

In addition to offering increasingly popular products and services, the company has benefited from the rapidly growing adoption of telemedicine across the health care industry. According to Forrester Research, telehealth has “shifted into hyper-drive,” with virtual health care visits on pace to top 1 billion by year end. The telemedicine market is expected to grow at 19.3% CAGR, reaching $175 billion by 2026.