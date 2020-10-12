Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present Pre-Clinical Data on Lead Product Candidate BDTX-189 at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced that pre-clinical data on the Company’s lead product candidate BDTX-189 will be presented at the 32 nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2020) taking place October 24-25, 2020.

Title: BDTX-189, a potent and selective inhibitor of allosteric EGFR and HER2 oncogenic mutations

Presenter: Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Executive Vice President, Discovery and Translational Sciences, Black Diamond Therapeutics

Session: Closing Session: New Drugs on the Horizon

Date and Time: Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 21:00 CET/3:00 PM ET

Presentation Number: INV-006

Abstracts are available on the ENA 2020 conference website at www.eortc.org/ena.

About BDTX-189

BDTX-189 is an orally available, irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of an undrugged family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect both of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and the tyrosine-protein kinase, ErbB-2, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). These mutations include extracellular domain allosteric mutations of HER2, as well as EGFR and HER2 kinase domain exon 20 insertions, and additional activating oncogenic drivers of ErbB. The ErbB receptors are a group of receptor tyrosine kinases involved in key cellular functions, including cell growth and survival. BDTX-189 is also designed to spare normal, or wild type EGFR, which we believe has the potential to improve upon the toxicity profiles of current ErbB kinase inhibitors.

Currently, there are no medicines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to target all of these oncogenic mutations with a single therapy.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company’s proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology (MAP) platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D. and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

