EdgeVerve unveils AssistEdge Discover 1.5, to amplify Intelligent Automation with Process Insights

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Native AI engine delivers actionable

process insights to unlock hidden value from business processes



EdgeVerve Systems (https://www.edgeverve.com/) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) , recently unveiled AssistEdge Discover 1.5.

From non-intrusively capturing human-machine interactions to leveraging AI to

create actionable process insights, AssistEdge Discover 1.5 will act as a

powerful foundation to help organizations seeking to leverage process discovery,

drive intelligent automation and process excellence.



Enterprises today are constantly focusing on being agile, hyper-productive, and

resilient, to meet significant cost pressures, intense competition, disruption

in supply chain, and changing customer needs. While automation led

transformations have delivered results, enterprises can further amplify

automation benefits by unlocking hidden business value trapped in processes,

through process discovery.







(https://www.edgeverve.com/assistedge/assistedge-discover/) captures extremely

fine-grained, keystroke data in a privacy-compliant environment to provide

insight around transactions. Sophisticated algorithms analyze this data to

identify process insights and automation opportunities along with continuous

monitoring for compliance and process training opportunities. This data can also

be integrated with other tools including process mining and workforce management

to develop broader process visibility and business transformation.



AssistEdge Discover 1.5, an offering from EdgeVerve's Cohesive automation

platform AssistEdge (https://www.edgeverve.com/assistedge/) , comes equipped

with:



- Smart sensors for data capture

- Native AI Engine that converts empirical data into process insights

- Interactive Process Maps for granular visibility into processes

- Process Metrics to continuously monitor and optimize processes

- Automation Blueprint offering a view on process readiness

- Secure, privacy compliant, and GDPR ready to meet enterprise security

guidelines



