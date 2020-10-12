 

EdgeVerve unveils AssistEdge Discover 1.5, to amplify Intelligent Automation with Process Insights

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Native AI engine delivers actionable
process insights to unlock hidden value from business processes

EdgeVerve Systems (https://www.edgeverve.com/) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) , recently unveiled AssistEdge Discover 1.5.
From non-intrusively capturing human-machine interactions to leveraging AI to
create actionable process insights, AssistEdge Discover 1.5 will act as a
powerful foundation to help organizations seeking to leverage process discovery,
drive intelligent automation and process excellence.

Enterprises today are constantly focusing on being agile, hyper-productive, and
resilient, to meet significant cost pressures, intense competition, disruption
in supply chain, and changing customer needs. While automation led
transformations have delivered results, enterprises can further amplify
automation benefits by unlocking hidden business value trapped in processes,
through process discovery.

AssistEdge Discover 1.5
(https://www.edgeverve.com/assistedge/assistedge-discover/) captures extremely
fine-grained, keystroke data in a privacy-compliant environment to provide
insight around transactions. Sophisticated algorithms analyze this data to
identify process insights and automation opportunities along with continuous
monitoring for compliance and process training opportunities. This data can also
be integrated with other tools including process mining and workforce management
to develop broader process visibility and business transformation.

AssistEdge Discover 1.5, an offering from EdgeVerve's Cohesive automation
platform AssistEdge (https://www.edgeverve.com/assistedge/) , comes equipped
with:

- Smart sensors for data capture
- Native AI Engine that converts empirical data into process insights
- Interactive Process Maps for granular visibility into processes
- Process Metrics to continuously monitor and optimize processes
- Automation Blueprint offering a view on process readiness
- Secure, privacy compliant, and GDPR ready to meet enterprise security
guidelines

