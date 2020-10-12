 

Brainomix Announces Appointment of New Chairperson and Expanded Board

The Oxford-based company at the forefront of medical AI imaging welcomes new Board members with pharmaceutical and imaging expertise

OXFORD, England, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, an Oxford-based company specializing in the creation of AI-powered imaging biomarkers to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions, today announced two new additions to its Board of Directors, with the appointment of Professor Jacqueline ("Jackie") Hunter as Chairperson and Professor Heinz-Otto ("HO") Peitgen as Non-Executive Director.

 

Brainomix Logo

 

Professor Jackie Hunter (CBE FMedSci FBPharmacolS FRSB FZL PhD Hons DSc) has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. She led neurology and gastrointestinal drug discovery and early clinical development for GlaxoSmithKline, and in 2010 established her own company, OIPharmaPartners, to drive open innovation in the life sciences. She served as Chief Executive of the Biotechnology & Biological Sciences Research Council from 2013-2016, before moving to BenevolentAI, a company using AI to drive innovation in pharmaceutical R&D, where she remains a Board Director. She is also a Visiting Professor at St George's Hospital Medical School and Imperial College, London. 

"I am excited to be joining Brainomix and impressed with their robust track record of delivering innovative AI solutions and commitment to positively impacting treatment rates. The recent NHSX AI award was an impressive achievement and builds on our success as market leaders in the UK and across Europe. I look forward to working with the Executive Team and Board as we continue our growth, while also leveraging our AI expertise to explore new opportunities and secure new partnerships," noted Jackie.

Professor Dr. Dr.-Ing.h.c. HO Peitgen brings immense medical imaging and AI technology expertise, along with commercial experience bringing medical imaging software to market. He was a Professor of Mathematics and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Bremen and at Florida Atlantic University. He founded and directed the research center Fraunhofer MEVIS, Institute for Digital Medicine, and founded the company MeVis Medical Imaging AG, which has been listed on the German stock market since 2007. During his long-standing career he has pioneered medical imaging in oncology, as well as neurodegenerative and cardio-vascular diseases.

"Over the course of my career, I have seen how AI can transform the value of medical imaging, and with Brainomix's expertise in this space, I am confident we can continue to deliver innovative, world-class solutions with significant clinical value," noted HO.

"The appointment of Jackie and addition of HO to our organisation is a significant development for us," said Dr Michalis Papadakis, CEO and co-founder of Brainomix. "Jackie's vast knowledge of and success with pharmaceutical innovation, paired with HO's expertise in medical AI imaging and commercial achievements, will enrich our strategy and fortify our plans for growth over the coming years."

About Brainomix

Brainomix is an Oxford-based company specializing in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions. Founded in 2010 as a spinout of the University of Oxford, its e-Stroke Suite provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, helping to interpret images and facilitating faster, more confident treatment decisions for patients with suspected stroke. To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



