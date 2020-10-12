 

ACI Worldwide Selected by Entergy Services, LLC for Mobile Payment Options

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced Entergy Services, LLC will utilize its ACI Speedpay solution to launch a new mobile wallet bill payment channel.

Entergy, which delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, selected ACI’s market-leading ACI Speedpay solution—including moBills and Pay By Text—enabling the energy company to offer its customer base digital wallet notifications and the ability to make payments via mobile device.

“Today’s consumers not only expect, but demand seamless mobile billing experiences, which is why more organizations across industries such as utilities, banking, insurance, higher education, hospitality and auto lending are turning to ACI Speedpay and our award-winning moBills technology,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “Our PCI-compliant offerings enable billers to easily present bills as well as provide links for consumers to pay their bills and send valuable alerts.”

ACI Speedpay is an integrated suite of bill presentment and payment services that empowers the success of thousands of clients. The solution is proven to raise consumer satisfaction by 25 percent by offering easy ways to view and pay bills.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide powers digital payments for more than 6,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises, through the public cloud or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time payment capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2020

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

