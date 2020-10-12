 

A.S. Watson Group Retailer Kruidvat Accelerates Store Transformation with NCR

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

NCR (NYSE: NCR), a global provider of leading retail technology solutions that run the store, will provide self-checkout software, services and hardware for Kruidvat, part of A.S. Watson Group with more than 1,200 stores in the Netherlands and Belgium.

“As the market-leading drugstore in the Netherlands and one of the best-known in Belgium, our customers look to us for a superior experience,” said Casper Oosterman, Project manager Sales Operations, at Kruidvat. “NCR helps us remain competitive and provide a safer checkout process for our customers and staff in the light of the current pandemic.”

Self-checkout is an important element in NCR’s Next Generation Retail Store Architecture that enables retailers to simplify store operations and introduce new innovations quickly. NCR has led the global self-checkout market for 18 years and continuously evolves its solutions to reduce touch in the checkout process. With NCR as a technology partner, Kruidvat’s customers will have a faster, more efficient checkout experience.

“We are looking forward to helping Kruidvat evolve its checkout experience,” said David Wilkinson, president and general manager, NCR Retail. “NCR remains committed to helping our customers manage through the new normal. With our Next Generation Retail Store Architecture, we are helping retailers add capabilities in a shorter amount of time and at a lower overall cost curve. This is the future of retail.”

About Kruidvat

Kruidvat is a health and beauty store that also offers fashion accessories, textile products, CDs, toys, decorative household items and photo services in over 1,200 stores in the Netherlands and Belgium. It is a brand of A.S. Watson, one of the world’s largest retail holding companies in the world. With a history dating back to 1841, the A.S. Watson Group (ASW) has evolved into the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer operations in 25 markets worldwide. Today, the Group operates 12 retail brands with over 15,800 retail stores running the gamut from health & beauty chains, luxury perfumeries & cosmetics to its food, electrical & electronics and fine wine retail arms. A.S. Watson is a member of the world renowned multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, which has major interests in five core businesses - ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications in over 50 countries. For more information, please visit: www.kruidvat.nl

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

NCR Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio (Vedolizumab) Sustained During Long-term Maintenance ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen ...
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 3-year Contract With CEMEX for the Distribution of ...
Citi Announced as Teach For All’s Global Learning Partner
NICE Recognized as a Robotic Process Automation Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Third ...
Seagen and Astellas Announce Positive Topline Results from Second Cohort of Patients in Phase 2 ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
NCR Introduces a New Digital First ATM Platform
21.09.20
River Valley Community Bank Selects NCR to Transform Digital Banking Experience for Consumers and Businesses
16.09.20
NCR Teams up With Microsoft to Keep Millions of IoT Edge Devices at Retail Stores, Restaurants and Banks Running