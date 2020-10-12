 

GE Healthcare Receives FDA Clearance for Vivid Ultra Edition, AI-Powered Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Designed to Shorten Diagnostic Exam Time and Improve Measurement Consistency

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

GE Healthcare today announced U.S. FDA 510k clearance for its Ultra Edition package on Vivid1 cardiovascular ultrasound systems, which includes new features based on artificial intelligence (AI) that enable clinicians to acquire faster, more repeatable exams consistently.

Methodical assessments of heart function are key in echocardiography but can be tedious and time-consuming to acquire. High quality data acquisition and operator skill are key elements to achieve accurate and complete exams. And, as patients undergo subsequent monitoring exams, the reproducibility of exam assessments is key to identifying improvement or disease progression. Vivid Ultra Edition brings increased efficiencies to the scanning process for reduced exam time through up to 80% fewer clicks3, 99% accuracy4 and less inter-operator variability.2

“We use AI Auto Measure – 2D, AI Auto Measure – Spectrum Recognition, and Auto AFI together with Auto EF. We also use Scan Assist Pro, 4D biplane and 4D triplane. All of this in combination has saved us 7 to 10 minutes per scan, which is fantastic, so we really do have more time to spend with the patient,” said Rebecca Perry, PhD, Cardiac Sonography Program Stream Coordinator, University of South Australia, in a Vivid Talk webinar.

Vivid Ultra Edition features leverage AI-driven, neural network-based algorithms designed to deliver repeatable and faster measurements in 2D echo imaging:

  • AI Auto Measure – Spectrum Recognition can semi-automatically detect the appropriate measurement of spectral Doppler images, enabling the system to fast-forward the path from scanning to measurements with 98% accuracy and 100% reproducibility.3
  • AI Auto Measure – 2D can detect the relevant points in the image used to derive key measurements of the left ventricle, performing comparable to human users with 100% reproducibility.3
  • AI-based View Recognition can automatically detect with 99% accuracy and 100% reproducibility which standard 2D scan plane is acquired and store this label in the image file. Our AFI package is designed to use these data to automatically select views for strain analysis, streamlining workflow and increasing efficiency.4

“With the Vivid Ultra Edition, we offer AI capabilities that help address healthcare providers’ two key challenges in echo exams – how time consuming the exam is and the degree of variability that exists in the quantitative results,” said Dagfinn Saetre, General Manager of Cardiovascular Ultrasound at GE Healthcare. “This package supports our vision of where we need to go with cardiovascular ultrasound: tools to support less variability and improved productivity. The Vivid Ultra Edition is a solid step in our strategic roadmap.”

Vivid Ultra Edition also provides uncompromised image quality and advanced visualization and navigation capabilities:

  • HD Color displays anatomy and jet using shadowing, reflections and transparency to enhance the 3D perception.
  • FlexiLight offers photorealistic images to help improve visualization of moving structures and depth perception of tissues.
  • 4D TTE Pediatric probe (6VDc) provides excellent 2D and 4D imaging for a range of pediatric patients from neonates to teenagers.

For more information visit https://gevividultraedition.com/.

About GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare is the $16.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enable clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 50,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

1 Vivid systems include Vivid E95/E90/E80 / S70N/S60N/ T9/T8/iq
2 AI Auto Measure -2D feature internal comparison, DOC2361011 and JB80498XX
3 AI Auto Measure-Spectrum Recognition feature internal reference JB80498XX
4 View Recognition feature internal reference JB80498XX

General Electric Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: GENERAL ELECTRIC 851144 - So günstig wie noch nie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio (Vedolizumab) Sustained During Long-term Maintenance ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen ...
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 3-year Contract With CEMEX for the Distribution of ...
Citi Announced as Teach For All’s Global Learning Partner
NICE Recognized as a Robotic Process Automation Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Third ...
Seagen and Astellas Announce Positive Topline Results from Second Cohort of Patients in Phase 2 ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Trump fährt Anlegern in die Parade(1) 
05.10.20
Luftfahrt-Zulieferbranche wegen Corona tief in der Krise
01.10.20
2 Punkte gegen und 2 für die Siemens Energy-Aktie
30.09.20
GE Healthcare Unveils Voluson SWIFT, AI-Enhanced Women’s Health Ultrasound with Industry-First Auto Recognition Tools to Help Improve Efficiency
28.09.20
GE9X Engine Achieves FAA Certification
25.09.20
Danaher Aktie – Jetzt noch kaufen um jeden Preis?
24.09.20
Air Transport Services Group Selects GE Aviation for Digital Agreement
23.09.20
Heibel-Ticker Leserfrage: General Electric hat Talsohle durchschritten
22.09.20
Marktkompass: WALL STREET, MICROSOFT & GENERAL ELECTRIC | Ihr Börsenkompass am Morgen
21.09.20
3D-Druck vor neuem Boom: Was Börsenneuling Desktop Metal zu sagen hat

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
3.159
GENERAL ELECTRIC 851144 - So günstig wie noch nie