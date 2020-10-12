 

Kohl’s Offers Customers Great Gifts at an Incredible Value and a Safe, Convenient Shopping Experience This Holiday

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today its plans to make it easier than ever for customers to find great holiday gifts for everyone in their life at an exceptional value with a safe and convenient shopping experience both online at Kohls.com and in store so customers can shop with confidence this holiday season. After kicking off holiday deals last week with WOW Deals, Kohl’s will continue to offer amazing deals and savings through December, including a new Black Friday Week shopping experience that is guaranteed to help everyone check off their holiday lists with ease.

“With customers starting their shopping earlier than ever this year, the holidays are already underway at Kohl’s and we’re excited to offer a holiday assortment that speaks to how our customers are living today,” said Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer. “On top of our strong portfolio of national and proprietary brands, we are leaning into the product categories that are resonating most with our customers including all things cozy and comfort, home, active, and toys, and adding new brands that will excite and inspire our customers.”

Customers are already looking to Kohl’s for their holiday shopping needs, and in September, Kohl’s saw an increase in Kohls.com searches for slippers, cozy, stocking stuffers, and matching family pajamas, among others.

Kohl’s has the Gifts on Everyone’s List

Kohl’s is the one stop shop for all things gift giving this holiday. Customers will discover a wide selection of trusted national brands they know and love — including Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Levi’s, Carter’s, and more — as well as a strong portfolio of proprietary brands that showcase the great value and quality that customers expect from Kohl’s — including Sonoma Goods for Life, Apt. 9, LC Lauren Conrad, and more.

  • Cozy and Comfort - Kohl’s has everything the family needs to be cozy and comfortable, from blankets and throws from Koolaburra by UGG to cozy slippers and boots, and a wide assortment fleece and athleisure apparel to pajamas and a great selection of matching Jammies for the Family.
  • Home - Creating a home oasis has never been easier with a deep selection of cookware, bakeware and kitchen electrics from customer-favorite brands including KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig, and Food Network, as well as a wide array of electronics from smart home technologies to headphones and audio speakers. Kohl's also has a spectacular assortment of decor to keep the house looking festive all season along.
  • Active - Customers will be delighted to find an incredible active and outerwear assortment for the entire family from beloved brands including Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Champion, and Columbia, as well as must-have, fitness trackers from FitBit and Garmin.
  • Toys - Kohl’s has the hottest toys and the greatest gifts that inspire imaginative play, including a deep assortment of LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise, The Mandalorian, Blue's Clues, as well as gaming systems from PlayStation and Nintendo, and so much more.

New at Kohl’s This Holiday: Kohl’s continues to evolve and elevate its brand portfolio and is giving customers even more products to get excited about this holiday.

Seite 1 von 4
Kohl's Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio (Vedolizumab) Sustained During Long-term Maintenance ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen ...
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 3-year Contract With CEMEX for the Distribution of ...
Citi Announced as Teach For All’s Global Learning Partner
NICE Recognized as a Robotic Process Automation Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Third ...
Seagen and Astellas Announce Positive Topline Results from Second Cohort of Patients in Phase 2 ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Kohl’s Launches Lauren Conrad Beauty, Bringing New Clean Beauty Offerings to Customers Nationwide
21.09.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Etsy, Teradyne und Catalent ab heute im S&P 500