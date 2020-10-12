Kohl’s Offers Customers Great Gifts at an Incredible Value and a Safe, Convenient Shopping Experience This Holiday

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today its plans to make it easier than ever for customers to find great holiday gifts for everyone in their life at an exceptional value with a safe and convenient shopping experience both online at Kohls.com and in store so customers can shop with confidence this holiday season. After kicking off holiday deals last week with WOW Deals, Kohl’s will continue to offer amazing deals and savings through December, including a new Black Friday Week shopping experience that is guaranteed to help everyone check off their holiday lists with ease.

“With customers starting their shopping earlier than ever this year, the holidays are already underway at Kohl’s and we’re excited to offer a holiday assortment that speaks to how our customers are living today,” said Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer. “On top of our strong portfolio of national and proprietary brands, we are leaning into the product categories that are resonating most with our customers including all things cozy and comfort, home, active, and toys, and adding new brands that will excite and inspire our customers.”