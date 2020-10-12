Kohl’s Offers Customers Great Gifts at an Incredible Value and a Safe, Convenient Shopping Experience This Holiday
Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today its plans to make it easier than ever for customers to find great holiday gifts for everyone in their life at an exceptional value with a safe and convenient shopping experience both online at Kohls.com and in store so customers can shop with confidence this holiday season. After kicking off holiday deals last week with WOW Deals, Kohl’s will continue to offer amazing deals and savings through December, including a new Black Friday Week shopping experience that is guaranteed to help everyone check off their holiday lists with ease.
“With customers starting their shopping earlier than ever this year, the holidays are already underway at Kohl’s and we’re excited to offer a holiday assortment that speaks to how our customers are living today,” said Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer. “On top of our strong portfolio of national and proprietary brands, we are leaning into the product categories that are resonating most with our customers including all things cozy and comfort, home, active, and toys, and adding new brands that will excite and inspire our customers.”
Customers are already looking to Kohl’s for their holiday shopping needs, and in September, Kohl’s saw an increase in Kohls.com searches for slippers, cozy, stocking stuffers, and matching family pajamas, among others.
Kohl’s has the Gifts on Everyone’s List
Kohl’s is the one stop shop for all things gift giving this holiday. Customers will discover a wide selection of trusted national brands they know and love — including Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Levi’s, Carter’s, and more — as well as a strong portfolio of proprietary brands that showcase the great value and quality that customers expect from Kohl’s — including Sonoma Goods for Life, Apt. 9, LC Lauren Conrad, and more.
- Cozy and Comfort - Kohl’s has everything the family needs to be cozy and comfortable, from blankets and throws from Koolaburra by UGG to cozy slippers and boots, and a wide assortment fleece and athleisure apparel to pajamas and a great selection of matching Jammies for the Family.
- Home - Creating a home oasis has never been easier with a deep selection of cookware, bakeware and kitchen electrics from customer-favorite brands including KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig, and Food Network, as well as a wide array of electronics from smart home technologies to headphones and audio speakers. Kohl's also has a spectacular assortment of decor to keep the house looking festive all season along.
- Active - Customers will be delighted to find an incredible active and outerwear assortment for the entire family from beloved brands including Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Champion, and Columbia, as well as must-have, fitness trackers from FitBit and Garmin.
- Toys - Kohl’s has the hottest toys and the greatest gifts that inspire imaginative play, including a deep assortment of LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise, The Mandalorian, Blue's Clues, as well as gaming systems from PlayStation and Nintendo, and so much more.
New at Kohl’s This Holiday: Kohl’s continues to evolve and elevate its brand portfolio and is giving customers even more products to get excited about this holiday.
