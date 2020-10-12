Arcosa, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Strata Materials

Strata is a leading provider of recycled aggregates in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, with 5 recycled aggregates locations and 1 natural aggregates plant. Strata had trailing 12 month Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $10.2 million as of August 31, 2020, implying an ~8.5x EBITDA multiple. Strata produced more than 2 million tons of aggregates in the last 12 months.

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it has acquired Strata Materials (“Strata”) for approximately $87 million.

Commenting on the transaction, Antonio Carrillo, Arcosa’s President and CEO, noted, “Building on the Cherry acquisition we completed in January 2020, we are excited to replicate this model in the Dallas-Ft. Worth region. Strata’s strategic network will allow us to serve customers with a complementary product offering that includes both recycled and natural aggregates. We believe that this model will have increasing value as the construction industry seeks to reduce transportation costs and its carbon footprint by using both recycled and natural aggregates.

“By leveraging our Cherry team’s operational and commercial expertise in recycled aggregates, and our long-standing relationships with DFW customers, we expect to drive incremental growth. Strata’s margins are similar to Cherry’s recycled aggregates margins, and should be accretive to our overall Construction Products Group margin.

“Overall, Strata is an excellent strategic fit as we continue to reposition our company around core infrastructure products. We are enthusiastic about welcoming the Strata team to Arcosa.”

The Company funded the approximately $87 million purchase price with cash on-hand and continues to have low leverage and ample liquidity to pursue its disciplined growth strategy. Pro-forma after the transaction, the Company had net debt/Adjusted EBITDA of ~0.6x as of June 30, 2020.

Arcosa now operates a total of 40 natural aggregates, recycled aggregates, and specialty materials plants in Texas, a state with healthy population growth, strong fiscal health, and a robust public infrastructure program.

For supplemental information on the transaction, please refer to materials located on our website at https://ir.arcosa.com/news-events/press-releases. We plan to provide additional commentary on the acquisition during our third quarter earnings call on October 29, 2020.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, energy, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group, and the Transportation Products Group. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.