 

Drive Shack Debuts Two New Group Offers

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, has announced the debut of two new offers designed to safely accommodate both small and large groups in its venues. The new offers, which allow guests to reserve in advance, have been designed to provide guests a fun-filled experience in an outdoor, open-air environment setting while maintaining social distancing protocols.

“The momentum in our reopened Gen 2.0 venues continues, and with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, creating a fun, inviting and safe environment for our guests remains a top priority at Drive Shack,” said Chief Executive Officer, Hana Khouri. “Our teams have been working to reorient our group packages and have focused on developing new promotions to accommodate groups of all sizes, while prioritizing the health and safety of both our guests and associates. We are pleased to debut two new offers designed to welcome both groups to our venues in a unique, enjoyable and safe manner.”

Drive Shack is now offering a new, limited-time 2-bay package for small groups of 10 people or less. This small group package includes reservations in 2 suite-style bays, a $200 food and beverage credit and two hours of play, with hourly prices as low as $20 per guest.

“Given the strong demand we continue to have in our reopened venues, we are experiencing longer than normal wait times during peak hours for our walk-in business,” commented Vice President of Operations, Brandon Blitz. “Our new 2-bay package provides our guests the ability to reserve space for their small group in advance of their arrival. While we plan to launch online single-bay reservations in the coming weeks, this offer will ensure we continue to drive traffic to our venues as we complete the build out of our online reservation platform.”

Drive Shack is also debuting a new promotion called "Bays All Day," which will allow companies to host a team outing without a large group gathering and provide the flexibility throughout the day to rotate smaller groups. With the "Bays All Day" package, companies will receive access to two or more bays from open to close, with scheduled two hour time slots to allow the rotation of groups of up to 5 people per bay to golf, eat, drink and socialize in a safe environment. This package can host up to 60 people per day for every 2-bays purchased and comes with three different pre-purchased pricing options to allow guests to play at no-cost or hassle to them.

Drive Shack’s spacious venues feature three levels of climate-controlled, suite-style bays. Newly added bay partitions have been installed to provide a further defined and segmented space for each group. Drive Shack provides complimentary Taylor Made clubs, which are sanitized after every group, as well as golf bag stands for guests who opt to bring their own clubs. Additionally, each bay is fully equipped with multiple televisions, providing the perfect set up for guests to cheer on their favorite sports team in a safe setting.

The 2-bay package and Bays All Day cannot be combined with any other coupon, offer or promotion. Offer must be paid at least 72 hours prior to the reservation date and may not be used for walk-in guests. Visit DriveShack.com for additional details, pricing options and requirements.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

