 

Shift4 Payments Launches QR Code Ordering Solution

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), a leading provider of integrated payment processing, today announced a contactless QR code ordering solution for restaurants.

This solution provides restaurants with a custom QR code that can be displayed on table tents, placemats, etc. for customers to scan with their phone in order to view the menu and place their order. The order is sent directly to the restaurant’s point-of-sale (POS) system so that it can be prepared and served like any other order.

This innovative technology is fully integrated with a number of leading POS systems and is offered completely free of charge to Shift4 clients.

Shift4 launched QR Pay earlier this year, allowing customers to pay through their phones for a touch-free payment experience. This new offering expands on that functionality by allowing customers to place orders through their phones as well, delivering a completely contactless dining experience. In addition to being more sanitary, this solution offers improved operational efficiency for restaurants and increased convenience for their customers.

Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman stated, “As contactless solutions become more popular with consumers, it’s important that businesses are able to provide an experience that caters to this demand. Our QR code technology enables restaurants to provide their patrons with a touch-free dining experience that’s secure, safe, and convenient.”

For additional information, visit www.shift4.com/contactless.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omni-channel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For additional information, visit shift4.com.

